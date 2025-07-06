Charli XCX paid THIS paycheck for Glastonbury gig despite ‘autotuned’ claims

Last weekend, Charli XCX delivered an electrifying performance as she headlined the Glastonbury Festival 2025 at The Other Stage.
However, the Apple singer faced widespread backlash following the show as they accused her of using auto-tune throughout her set.
“This Glastonbury set by Charli XCX is one of the worst things I've ever seen in my life,” one wrote at the time.
While another added, “Barely singing, autotune in the rare moments she does sing a bit and horrendous dancing.”
Now, a source has revealed that the singer was among the few performers at Glastonbury who actually profited from their appearance while others are paid very little, or with free tickets.
According to the Mail on Sunday, Charli XCX was paid £900,000 to perform at Glastonbury Festival this year.
This revelation comes days after Charli XCX responded to the criticism surrounding her Glastonbury performance.
“Like the idea that singing with deliberate autotune makes you a fraud or that not having a traditional band suddenly means you must not be a 'real artist' is like, the most boring take ever. yawn sorry just fell asleep xx,” she wrote on X.
For those unknown, Charli XCX rose to fame with the viral album Brat which was released in 2024 and earned her two Grammys including Best Dance/Electronic Album and the BRIT award for British Album of the Year in 2025.