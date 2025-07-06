Charli XCX paid THIS paycheck for Glastonbury gig despite ‘autotuned’ claims

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Charli XCX paid THIS paycheck for Glastonbury gig despite ‘autotuned’ claims
Charli XCX paid THIS paycheck for Glastonbury gig despite ‘autotuned’ claims

Last weekend, Charli XCX delivered an electrifying performance as she headlined the Glastonbury Festival 2025 at The Other Stage.

However, the Apple singer faced widespread backlash following the show as they accused her of using auto-tune throughout her set.

“This Glastonbury set by Charli XCX is one of the worst things I've ever seen in my life,” one wrote at the time.

While another added, “Barely singing, autotune in the rare moments she does sing a bit and horrendous dancing.”

Now, a source has revealed that the singer was among the few performers at Glastonbury who actually profited from their appearance while others are paid very little, or with free tickets.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Charli XCX was paid £900,000 to perform at Glastonbury Festival this year.

This revelation comes days after Charli XCX responded to the criticism surrounding her Glastonbury performance.

“Like the idea that singing with deliberate autotune makes you a fraud or that not having a traditional band suddenly means you must not be a 'real artist' is like, the most boring take ever. yawn sorry just fell asleep xx,” she wrote on X.

For those unknown, Charli XCX rose to fame with the viral album Brat which was released in 2024 and earned her two Grammys including Best Dance/Electronic Album and the BRIT award for British Album of the Year in 2025. 

Read more : Entertainment
Justin Bieber radiates happiness with son Jack amid health concerns
Justin Bieber radiates happiness with son Jack amid health concerns
'Peaches' singer dropped an adorable snippet of him playing with his 11-month old son
Mel C extends heartfelt wishes to Mel B after missing out her wedding day
Mel C extends heartfelt wishes to Mel B after missing out her wedding day
Mel B tied the knot with her longtime fiancé, Rory McPhee, during an intimate wedding ceremony in London
'Diddy', ex girlfriend Cassie face new lawsuit after male escort's fresh claims
'Diddy', ex girlfriend Cassie face new lawsuit after male escort's fresh claims
‘Diddy’ was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges and found guilty on two lesser charges
Priyanka Chopra reveals how she tricked Nick Jonas’ mom into doing her laundry
Priyanka Chopra reveals how she tricked Nick Jonas’ mom into doing her laundry
Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018 and since then she has a close bond with her mother-in-law
'Superman' star David Corenswet reveals Henry Cavill, Tyler Hoechlin offer no tips
'Superman' star David Corenswet reveals Henry Cavill, Tyler Hoechlin offer no tips
David Corenswet discussed asking for advice from Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin for his role in 'Superman'
Brooklyn Beckham faces crucial family decision amid ongoing feud
Brooklyn Beckham faces crucial family decision amid ongoing feud
Brooklyn is an elder brother of three siblings, brothers Romeo James, Cruz David, and a sister Harper Seven
Caitlyn Jenner speaks out in first appearance after Sophia Hutchins’ death
Caitlyn Jenner speaks out in first appearance after Sophia Hutchins’ death
The ‘I Am Cait’ alum breaks silence in first spotting after the tragic death of her manager Sophia Hutchins
Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans worried with dramatic fall at London show
Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans worried with dramatic fall at London show
Sabrina Carpet almost broke her bone after falling onstage during London concert
Ed Sheeran performs ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ with high school band
Ed Sheeran performs ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ with high school band
Ed Sheeran is currently busy with super successful +-=÷× tour
Drake roasted by fans after calling out fake friends in ‘What Did I Miss?’
Drake roasted by fans after calling out fake friends in ‘What Did I Miss?’
Fans ridicule Drake after he targeted disloyal friends in new track ‘What Did I Miss?’ following feud with Kendrick Lamar
BTS makes history post-military reunion
BTS makes history post-military reunion
BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ secures spot on Apple Music's list of Top 500 Most Streamed Songs of All-Time
Sophia Hutchins’ tragic death: Cops reveal shocking details of fatal accident
Sophia Hutchins’ tragic death: Cops reveal shocking details of fatal accident
Police reveals final moments of Caitlyn Jenner’s manager Sophia Hutchins before her shocking death