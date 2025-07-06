Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro spark dating buzz with Wimbledon outing

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro turned heads at Wimbledon as they stepped out in perfectly coordinated outfits, fueling romance buzz with their stylish and united front.

On Sunday, the Spider-man star and the Top Gun starlet garnered the attention as they arrived holding hands at London’s All England Tennis and Croquet Club.

The couple twinned in all-white Ralph Lauren outfits.

Barbaro looked elegant in a sleeveless sundress, while Garfield opted for a button-down with matching trousers and a sweater tied around his shoulders.

Within the arena, Garfield and Barbaro were observed laughing while they enjoyed the tennis match.

They were seated in a star-studded box, surrounded by fellow celebrities Charithra Chandran, Maude Apatow, Erin Doherty and Wafaa Ashur.

To note, Garfield and  Barbaro have not publicly addressed their relationship status yet, though speculation has swirled since March that the pair have been dating.

In May, The Social Network star and the A Complete Unknown actress recently stepped out together across the pond in New York City, where they watched the Tony-nominated play John Proctor Is the Villain ahead of her solo outing at the Met Gala.

Garfield was spotted while waiting for Barbaro when she returned to The Mark Hotel afterward.

Previously, he has been linked to Shannon Woodward, Susie Abromeit, Aisling Bea, Rita Ora and Alyssa Miller throughout his career.

Andrew Garfield famously dated Emma Stone from 2011 to 2015 following they first met on the set of 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man.

