Diddy, Cassie hit with new lawsuit over alleged assault

Diddy, Cassie hit with new lawsuit over alleged assault
Diddy, Cassie hit with new lawsuit over alleged assault 

Sean "Diddy" Combs and his ex-girlfriend Cassie are facing explosive new allegations.

As per Radaronline, the disgraced music mogul and his ex-ladylove hit with shocking lawsuit filed by male escort Clayton Howard, also known as “Dave.”

Howard's lawsuit put blame on Diddy and his former partner, Cassie Ventura, of drugging him and inflicting long-lasting trauma during their time together.

According to allegations disclosed in the legal paperwork, both Combs and Ventura are contended to have misled Howard into sexual acts, resorting to drugs to diminish his inhibitions and ultimately advance their objectives.

Howard stated emphatically, "Ventura was not merely a victim forced into sexual encounters with male escorts, but rather an active and engaged participant who willingly manipulated and exploited others."

He labeled them as "toxic individuals addicted to opiates and methamphetamines who had no regard for others or the law".

Howard explained that Diddy's at-the-time girlfriend allegedly "drugged him with controlled substances, including MDMA in doses three times stronger than what she herself consumed, to lower his inhibitions and facilitate sexual exploitation".

To note, this shocking lawsuit against the Bad Boy Recorders founder came after his bail was denied following convictions related to prostitution but acquitted of the most serious charges.

The legal experts suggested that his recent legal troubles may have significant repercussions for his career and public persona.

Read more : Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra reveals how she tricked Nick Jonas’ mom into doing her laundry
Priyanka Chopra reveals how she tricked Nick Jonas’ mom into doing her laundry
Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018 and since then she has a close bond with her mother-in-law
'Superman' star David Corenswet reveals Henry Cavill, Tyler Hoechlin offer no tips
'Superman' star David Corenswet reveals Henry Cavill, Tyler Hoechlin offer no tips
David Corenswet discussed asking for advice from Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin for his role in 'Superman'
Brooklyn Beckham faces crucial family decision amid ongoing feud
Brooklyn Beckham faces crucial family decision amid ongoing feud
Brooklyn is an elder brother of three siblings, brothers Romeo James, Cruz David, and a sister Harper Seven
Caitlyn Jenner speaks out in first appearance after Sophia Hutchins’ death
Caitlyn Jenner speaks out in first appearance after Sophia Hutchins’ death
The ‘I Am Cait’ alum breaks silence in first spotting after the tragic death of her manager Sophia Hutchins
Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans worried with dramatic fall at London show
Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans worried with dramatic fall at London show
Sabrina Carpet almost broke her bone after falling onstage during London concert
Ed Sheeran performs ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ with high school band
Ed Sheeran performs ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ with high school band
Ed Sheeran is currently busy with super successful +-=÷× tour
Drake roasted by fans after calling out fake friends in ‘What Did I Miss?’
Drake roasted by fans after calling out fake friends in ‘What Did I Miss?’
Fans ridicule Drake after he targeted disloyal friends in new track ‘What Did I Miss?’ following feud with Kendrick Lamar
BTS makes history post-military reunion
BTS makes history post-military reunion
BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ secures spot on Apple Music's list of Top 500 Most Streamed Songs of All-Time
Sophia Hutchins’ tragic death: Cops reveal shocking details of fatal accident
Sophia Hutchins’ tragic death: Cops reveal shocking details of fatal accident
Police reveals final moments of Caitlyn Jenner’s manager Sophia Hutchins before her shocking death
Kim Kardashian emotionally marks pal Lindsay’s birthday months after her death
Kim Kardashian emotionally marks pal Lindsay’s birthday months after her death
‘The Kardashians’ alum posted a touching birthday tribute for her late friend Lindsay May
Tom Cruise plans to ‘have a child’ with Ana de Armas
Tom Cruise plans to ‘have a child’ with Ana de Armas
Tom Cruise seemingly wants to start family with girlfriend Ana de Armas as he’s ‘madly in love with her’
Paris Hilton shares glimpses from her London vacay
Paris Hilton shares glimpses from her London vacay
Paris Hilton jets off to some of her absolute ‘favorite cities’ with loved ones, creating unforgettable summer vacation memories