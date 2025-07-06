Diddy, Cassie hit with new lawsuit over alleged assault 

Sean "Diddy" Combs and his ex-girlfriend Cassie are facing explosive new allegations.
As per Radaronline, the disgraced music mogul and his ex-ladylove hit with shocking lawsuit filed by male escort Clayton Howard, also known as “Dave.”
Howard's lawsuit put blame on Diddy and his former partner, Cassie Ventura, of drugging him and inflicting long-lasting trauma during their time together.
According to allegations disclosed in the legal paperwork, both Combs and Ventura are contended to have misled Howard into sexual acts, resorting to drugs to diminish his inhibitions and ultimately advance their objectives.
Howard stated emphatically, "Ventura was not merely a victim forced into sexual encounters with male escorts, but rather an active and engaged participant who willingly manipulated and exploited others."
He labeled them as "toxic individuals addicted to opiates and methamphetamines who had no regard for others or the law".
Howard explained that Diddy's at-the-time girlfriend allegedly "drugged him with controlled substances, including MDMA in doses three times stronger than what she herself consumed, to lower his inhibitions and facilitate sexual exploitation".
To note, this shocking lawsuit against the Bad Boy Recorders founder came after his bail was denied following convictions related to prostitution but acquitted of the most serious charges.
The legal experts suggested that his recent legal troubles may have significant repercussions for his career and public persona.