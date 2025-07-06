'Superman' star David Corenswet reveals Henry Cavill, Tyler Hoechlin offer no tips


David Corenswet, the new face of the iconic Superman, recently revealed that he reached out to former Superman Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin for guidance.

Speaking with Heart, at the red carpet interview at the London premiere of James Gunn’s Superman, the Pearl star discussed asking for advice from Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin, who both played the DC icon in Man of Steel and Superman & Lois, respectively.

“Both of them, interestingly, sort of said in their own words, ‘I’m not gonna try and give you any tips,'” Corenswet explained.

He added, “And I think that’s a very Superman thing. Superman’s not so much for giving advice or dictating how other people should be.”

The Twisters star continued, “They really just conveyed to me an encouragement and a sense of ‘have fun with it’, which I think is Superman’s way of doing it too. They were very encouraging and we had a lovely experience. I’m excited to meet them one day. It’ll be great when we can all get in a room together.”

Alongside Corenswet, the star-studded cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Superman is set to release in theaters on July 11.

Read more : Entertainment
Diddy, Cassie hit with new lawsuit over alleged assault
Diddy, Cassie hit with new lawsuit over alleged assault
‘Diddy’ was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges and found guilty on two lesser charges
Priyanka Chopra reveals how she tricked Nick Jonas’ mom into doing her laundry
Priyanka Chopra reveals how she tricked Nick Jonas’ mom into doing her laundry
Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018 and since then she has a close bond with her mother-in-law
Brooklyn Beckham faces crucial family decision amid ongoing feud
Brooklyn Beckham faces crucial family decision amid ongoing feud
Brooklyn is an elder brother of three siblings, brothers Romeo James, Cruz David, and a sister Harper Seven
Caitlyn Jenner speaks out in first appearance after Sophia Hutchins’ death
Caitlyn Jenner speaks out in first appearance after Sophia Hutchins’ death
The ‘I Am Cait’ alum breaks silence in first spotting after the tragic death of her manager Sophia Hutchins
Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans worried with dramatic fall at London show
Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans worried with dramatic fall at London show
Sabrina Carpet almost broke her bone after falling onstage during London concert
Ed Sheeran performs ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ with high school band
Ed Sheeran performs ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ with high school band
Ed Sheeran is currently busy with super successful +-=÷× tour
Drake roasted by fans after calling out fake friends in ‘What Did I Miss?’
Drake roasted by fans after calling out fake friends in ‘What Did I Miss?’
Fans ridicule Drake after he targeted disloyal friends in new track ‘What Did I Miss?’ following feud with Kendrick Lamar
BTS makes history post-military reunion
BTS makes history post-military reunion
BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ secures spot on Apple Music's list of Top 500 Most Streamed Songs of All-Time
Sophia Hutchins’ tragic death: Cops reveal shocking details of fatal accident
Sophia Hutchins’ tragic death: Cops reveal shocking details of fatal accident
Police reveals final moments of Caitlyn Jenner’s manager Sophia Hutchins before her shocking death
Kim Kardashian emotionally marks pal Lindsay’s birthday months after her death
Kim Kardashian emotionally marks pal Lindsay’s birthday months after her death
‘The Kardashians’ alum posted a touching birthday tribute for her late friend Lindsay May
Tom Cruise plans to ‘have a child’ with Ana de Armas
Tom Cruise plans to ‘have a child’ with Ana de Armas
Tom Cruise seemingly wants to start family with girlfriend Ana de Armas as he’s ‘madly in love with her’
Paris Hilton shares glimpses from her London vacay
Paris Hilton shares glimpses from her London vacay
Paris Hilton jets off to some of her absolute ‘favorite cities’ with loved ones, creating unforgettable summer vacation memories