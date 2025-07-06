'Superman' star David Corenswet reveals Henry Cavill, Tyler Hoechlin offer no tips

David Corenswet, the new face of the iconic Superman, recently revealed that he reached out to former Superman Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin for guidance.
Speaking with Heart, at the red carpet interview at the London premiere of James Gunn’s Superman, the Pearl star discussed asking for advice from Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin, who both played the DC icon in Man of Steel and Superman & Lois, respectively.
“Both of them, interestingly, sort of said in their own words, ‘I’m not gonna try and give you any tips,'” Corenswet explained.
He added, “And I think that’s a very Superman thing. Superman’s not so much for giving advice or dictating how other people should be.”
The Twisters star continued, “They really just conveyed to me an encouragement and a sense of ‘have fun with it’, which I think is Superman’s way of doing it too. They were very encouraging and we had a lovely experience. I’m excited to meet them one day. It’ll be great when we can all get in a room together.”
Alongside Corenswet, the star-studded cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.
Superman is set to release in theaters on July 11.