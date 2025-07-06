Caitlyn Jenner speaks out in first appearance after Sophia Hutchins’ death

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Caitlyn Jenner expressed grief in her first appearance after Sophia Hutchins passing.

Just a day after the tragic death of her longtime friend and manager Hutchins, the 75-year-old American media personality stepped out for a coffee run in Malibu, California.

During the outing, Jenner broke her silence on the sudden and unexpected accident while speaking to the Daily Mail, saying that she was going through “tough times” and did not “want to talk.”

Dressed casually in a blue t-shirt and grey shorts and sporting a white half cap, the Olympic gold medalist hid her eyes behind a pair of sunglasses.

P.C. Ability Films / BACKGRID
For those unaware, Sophia Hutchins passed away after being involved in an ATV crash on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

It has now been revealed that the 29-year-old American socialite and businesswoman was speeding the ATV when she collided with another vehicle on a winding mountain road in Malibu, resulting in her falling off a 350 feet cliff that ultimately led to her death.

Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner first met in 2015, shortly after the former athlete announced undergoing a gender transition process.

She also joined the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum in multiple episodes of E! docuseries titled I Am Cait.

The duo shared a close bond of friendship and was also connected professionally.

