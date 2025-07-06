Justin Bieber radiates happiness with son Jack amid health concerns

Justin Bieber is embracing fatherhood with joy, sharing a heartwarming video of himself bonding with his son Jack Blues amid growing speculation surrounding his health.

Taking to Instagram account, the Peaches singer dropped an adorable snippet of him playing with his 11-month old son.

In a shared video, Justin can be seen sitting and smiling warmly while spending time with his son.

He’s dressed casually in a color-block sweatshirt and jeans, seated near a tree.

A shared video had some decorative hearts and sparkles, which was digitally added around the frame.

Jack was snapped from behind in striped clothing, appearing to be leaning or lying near him.

The Baby singer shared the post along with a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji in the caption.

Soon after he dropped the post, fans swamped to the comment section to shower love on father-son bond.

One fan wrote, “this is one of those moments you can’t take for granted. that smile is so genuine.”

Another noted, “THIS IS BEST VIDEO EVER. YOUR SMILEEEE.”

A third added, “JUSTIN BIEBER, YOU'VE just made this the best Sunday ever for your Beliebers!!!!!”

To note, Justin Bieber and his model-entrepreneur wife Hailey Bieber welcomed their first baby together in August 2024.

The Beauty and a Beat singer announced the news on Instagram, sharing a note, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

