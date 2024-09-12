Entertainment

Michael Douglas’ girlfriend apologizes for getting intimate with another man

Michael Douglas’ partner Davina McCall says sorry before breaking down in tears at NTA

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024


Michael Douglas’ sweetheart Davina McCall was forced to profusely apologize to him for kissing another man as a huge crowd watched her live at the National Television Awards yesterday.

On September 11, she was granted a grand honor of receiving the Special Recognition award for making tireless contributions to the TV industry for over 32 years now.

As soon as her name was announced, a montage of some big highlights from the television presenter’s long-time career started playing on the arena’s big screen.

In one instance, Davina McCall was shown furiously locking lips with Scottish actor David Tennant back at the Red Nose Day telethon in 2009, which led to heightened media attention.

Seated in the audience section, Michael Douglas gave a shocked look as he witnessed his girlfriend go lip-to-lip with another guy.

The host then took the matter into her own hands, breaking down in tears as she profusely pardoned while accepting the trophy as well as paying a tribute to her romance mate!

As per Daily Mail, Davina McCall addressed Michael Douglas with his full name, adding “the younger one, not the older one,” so people don’t confuse him with the Hollywood actor of the same name.

She lovingly looked at him while saying that he made her “a better person.”

“Thank you you so much, this means so much. I can’t even begin to tell you, I don’t even know where to start. I love my job, I feel so priviliged to be able to share it with you,” the media personality concluded.

