Olivia Rodrigo bursts into tears as she speaks on Louis Partridge split

In a deeply emotional moment, Olivia Rodrigo couldn’t stop herself from breaking down following her breakup with Louis Partridge.
On Sunday, December 21, The Sun reported that the 22-year-old American songstress and her actor boyfriend have separated their paths after dating for two years.
Following their shocking split, the Deja Vu singer attended the star-studded holiday bash hosted by Lily Allen in London, where according to an insider she opened up about her breakup.
Despite her efforts to stay strong, the Driver’s License hitmaker could not stop herself from bursting into tears as she spoke to her friends.
“Olivia was at Lily’s party and emotional when she was talking about it. Her friends have rallied around her but it’s just been pretty rough. It’s really sad right now,” shared the source.
They added, “They made such a lovely couple so people who know them were shocked when they heard. It’s not been the easiest few weeks for them and they decided it’s better to be apart for now.”
Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo relationship:
Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge sparked dating rumors in October 2023 when they were seen together in London, later confirming their relationship after being spotted kissing in New York.
They officially stepped out as a couple on the red carpet at the premiere of Partridge’s film Disclaimer in August 2024 and were often seen packing on the PDA in public.