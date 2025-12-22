Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo bursts into tears as she speaks on Louis Partridge split

Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo parted their ways after being in a two-year romantic relationship

  • By Sidra Khan
Olivia Rodrigo bursts into tears as she speaks on Louis Partridge split
Olivia Rodrigo bursts into tears as she speaks on Louis Partridge split

In a deeply emotional moment, Olivia Rodrigo couldn’t stop herself from breaking down following her breakup with Louis Partridge.

On Sunday, December 21, The Sun reported that the 22-year-old American songstress and her actor boyfriend have separated their paths after dating for two years.

Following their shocking split, the Deja Vu singer attended the star-studded holiday bash hosted by Lily Allen in London, where according to an insider she opened up about her breakup.

Despite her efforts to stay strong, the Driver’s License hitmaker could not stop herself from bursting into tears as she spoke to her friends.

“Olivia was at Lily’s party and emotional when she was talking about it. Her friends have rallied around her but it’s just been pretty rough. It’s really sad right now,” shared the source.

They added, “They made such a lovely couple so people who know them were shocked when they heard. It’s not been the easiest few weeks for them and they decided it’s better to be apart for now.”

Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo relationship:

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge sparked dating rumors in October 2023 when they were seen together in London, later confirming their relationship after being spotted kissing in New York.

They officially stepped out as a couple on the red carpet at the premiere of Partridge’s film Disclaimer in August 2024 and were often seen packing on the PDA in public.

Chuck Norris announces ex-wife Dianne’s death in heartbreaking statement

Chuck Norris announces ex-wife Dianne’s death in heartbreaking statement
'Bridgerton' showrunner shares ‘juicy’ plot twists of season 4

'Bridgerton' showrunner shares ‘juicy’ plot twists of season 4
Tom Holland to Harry Styles: Top Gen Z stars who redefined Hollywood

Tom Holland to Harry Styles: Top Gen Z stars who redefined Hollywood
Deuxmoi issues first statement after backlash over 'Heated Rivalry' video

Deuxmoi issues first statement after backlash over 'Heated Rivalry' video
‘Bridgerton 4’: Nicola Coughlan ignites buzz as she introduces baby Elliot

‘Bridgerton 4’: Nicola Coughlan ignites buzz as she introduces baby Elliot
Top 10 Christmas songs to add to your 2025 music playlist this holiday season

Top 10 Christmas songs to add to your 2025 music playlist this holiday season
Nicki Minaj drops bombshell at AmericaFest as she joins Erika Kirk

Nicki Minaj drops bombshell at AmericaFest as she joins Erika Kirk
James Ransone, ‘The Wire’ actor, dies at 46, tragic cause of death revealed

James Ransone, ‘The Wire’ actor, dies at 46, tragic cause of death revealed
Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge break up after two years of romance

Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge break up after two years of romance
Idris Elba takes over James Bond role from Daniel Craig? Fans go wild

Idris Elba takes over James Bond role from Daniel Craig? Fans go wild
'SNL' honors Rob Reiner with tribute days after murder

'SNL' honors Rob Reiner with tribute days after murder
Bowen Yang bursts into tears in 'SNL' farewell as Cher and Ariana Grande comfort him

Bowen Yang bursts into tears in 'SNL' farewell as Cher and Ariana Grande comfort him

Popular News

King Charles makes Royal Family follow stern rule during Christmas festivities

King Charles makes Royal Family follow stern rule during Christmas festivities
42 minutes ago
WhatsApp rolls out special 2026 Lottie sticker ahead of New Year

WhatsApp rolls out special 2026 Lottie sticker ahead of New Year
20 minutes ago
Pete Davidson makes big life change after welcoming daughter with Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson makes big life change after welcoming daughter with Elsie Hewitt
59 minutes ago