'Bridgerton' showrunner shares ‘juicy’ plot twists of season 4

Bridgerton showrunner has opened up about spicy scenes in the most-awaited season four.
The Netflix series showrunner Jess Brownell has teased upcoming episodes during a chat with EW.
He said, “We start with a character trope that we’ve seen a million times before, which is a maid who falls for someone above her station. But I think a lot of times in these classic Cinderella-like stories, Cinderella is a bit of a damsel in distress.”
Jess added, “And, in the case of Sophie Baek, she is no such thing. We get to watch a very headstrong young woman try to decide her fate for herself and pick up the courage to believe in and dream for a life greater than the one she currently has.”
The new season adapts Julia Quinn's third Bridgerton novel, An Offer From a Gentleman, focusing on Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie's (Yerin Ha) love story.
“It lent itself really closely to television structure for a love story. There are just a lot of rich set pieces that gave us juicy conflict and high stakes. I think fans will be happy to see quite a few of the set pieces from the book in the show,” the producer explained.
Bridgerton season four, part one, is set to release on Thursday, January 29, 2026.