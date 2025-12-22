Top 10 Christmas songs to add to your 2025 music playlist this holiday season

Christmas is just around the corner and a holiday playlist is where the magic truly begins!
The holiday season is in full swing and so are the cozy nights, twinkling lights, and music playing the background, making it a perfect time to give your playlist an upgrade and take the festive spirit to a whole new level.
To make Christmas more joyful and lively, a mix of familiar favorites and fresh tracks is what can help your holiday become more exciting and fun-filled.
From Taylor Swift’s Christmas Tree Farm to Sabrina Carpenter’s A Nonsense Christmas, here are the top 10 songs you need to add to your 2025 Christmas playlist.
Taylor Swift – Christmas Tree Farm:
Christmas Tree Farm is a Christmas song by Taylor Swift, released on December 6, 2019, as a standalone single.
It is a warm, nostalgic holiday song that celebrates simple joys like family, winter nights, snow, lights, and feeling safe and loved during the holidays. It reflects memories of home and how those feelings of comfort still matter, even when life becomes busy and far from home.
Ariana Grande – Santa Tell Me:
Dropped on November 24, 2014, as a standalone holiday single, Ariana Grande’s Santa Tell Me was later included on her Christmas extended plays: 2013’s Christmas Kisses and 2015’s Christmas & Chill.
Santa Tell Me is a fun, upbeat pop song that blends holiday cheer with modern relationship concerns, where the songstress wonders if a holiday romance is real or just seasonal, all while trying to protect her heart.
Kelly Clarkson – Underneath the Tree:
Underneath the Tree, released on November 5, 2013, is a Christmas pop song by Kelly Clarkson from her sixth studio album, Wrapped in Red.
The track follows the theme of being deeply in love during the holiday season that instead of wishing for presents, the singer desires the person she loves as the only gift she truly wants.
Sia – Snowman:
Snowman, released on November 9, 2017, is a song by Sia dropped as a single from her first Christmas album Everyday Is Christmas.
The soft and emotional holiday song is about wanting love to last and not fall apart with time, using winter and snowman theme to express vulnerability, trust, and the fear of being left behind.
Justin Bieber – Mistletoe:
Debuted on October 17, 2011, Mistletoe is a cheerful pop song from Justin Bieber’s first Christmas album and second studio album, Under the Mistletoe.
It is a sweet holiday song about wanting to spend Christmas with someone special, where love matters more than gifts, snow, or the cold, and simple moments together bring all the warmth and happiness.
Phoebe Bridgers – Christmas Song:
Dropped on November 29, 2018, as a standalone single, Phoebe Bridgers’ Christmas Song is her rendition of McCarthy Trenching’s 2008 track of the same title.
It is a quiet, emotional holiday song about loneliness and missing someone, highlighting the sadness behind festive expectations.
Coldplay – Christmas Lights:
Coldplay’s Christmas Lights first hit the music streaming platforms on December 1, 2010, as a standalone single and was later included in the band’s holiday collections and special releases.
Christmas Lights is a reflective holiday song about longing and love, mixing melancholy with hope for brighter days and reconnection.
Michael Bublé – It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas:
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas – originally released by Perry Como in 1951 – is a special cover by Michael Bublé, which he unveiled on October 25, 2011.
The song is a classic, cheerful holiday track, focusing on the theme of festive sights and feelings of Christmas and capturing the joy, warmth, and nostalgia of the season.
V – Christmas Tree:
Christmas Tree was released on December 24, 2021, by South Korean pop idol V from the hit boy group BTS. It debuted as part of the soundtrack for the Korean drama Our Beloved Summer.
It is an emotional ballad about love, comfort, and gentle longing, using a Christmas tree as a warm symbol of connection and hope, with lyrics and melody focusing on the closeness and the winter season’s mood.
Sabrina Carpenter – A Nonsense Christmas:
First released on December 7, 2022, A Nonsense Christmas is a pop song by Sabrina Carpenter as a part of her holiday extended play Fruitcake.
It is a fun holiday pop song that turns her hit track Nonsense into a Christmas version.
With sleigh bells and playful lyrics, it’s about enjoying the festive season, flirting, and spreading joyful, silly holiday cheer.