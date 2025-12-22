Entertainment
  By Hafsa Noor
Deuxmoi issues first statement after backlash over 'Heated Rivalry' video

Deuxmoi has issued the first statement after receiving lot of backlash for controversial video about Heated Rivalry.

In a since-deleted post (reuploaded in an edited version), the gossip blog slammed the series, with a podcast guest saying no one's "watching it for the acting" and digging into lead actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie's personal lives.

On SundaY, December 21, Deuxmoi took to their Instagram story to respond to the backlash.

The statement read, “We want to be clear. Deuxmoi has consistently supported this show and the people involved in it. A clip featuring two different perspectives, one from someone who has watched the show and one from someone who explicitly said they haven’t, is not an attack.”

It continued, “Saying a show didn’t gain its popularity because of the acting is not an insult to the show or its cast. It’s a perspective about what’s driving the cultural conversation around it and a harmless one at that. Popularity can come from many things: timing, buzz, storytelling, chemistry, aesthetics, or fandom momentum. None of that diminishes the work.”

Heated Rivalry become Crave’s top original series on record within three weeks after its release.

The romcom series about two ice hockey players has been renewed for second season.

