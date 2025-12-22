James Ransone, ‘The Wire’ actor, dies at 46, tragic cause of death revealed

James Ransone has left his loved ones and fans mourning.
On Sunday, December 21, TMZ reported that the American actor, known for his roles in The Wire and It: Chapter Two, was found dead at the age of 46 in his Los Angeles residence.
His body was discovered on Friday, December 19, when the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence after receiving a call.
James Ransone’s cause of death:
According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, James Ransone’s cause of death was suicide by hanging, and no foul play is suspected.
Who was James Ransone?
Born on June 2, 1979, James Finley Ransone III was an American actor, best known for his roles as Ziggy Sobotka in the second season of the hit TV series The Wire.
James Ransone’s past struggles:
In 2016, the late actor – who overcame a five-year heroin addiction and got sober at the age of 27 – opened up about his struggle with addiction while speaking to Interview Magazine.
"People think I got sober working on the ‘Generation Kill.’ I didn’t. I sobered up six or seven months before that. I remember going to Africa and I was going to be there for almost a year. I was number two on the call sheet and I was like, ‘I think somebody made a mistake. This is too much responsibility for me,’” he told at that time.
As per Page Six, in 2021, the Black Phone 2 star shared a shocking email on his Instagram account, claiming that he was sexually abused as a child by his former tutor, Timothy Rualo, for six months in 1992.
However, his alleged post has since been taken down.