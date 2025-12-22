Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

James Ransone, ‘The Wire’ actor, dies at 46, tragic cause of death revealed

‘The Wire’ and ‘It: Chapter Two’ star James Ransone breathed it last in Los Angeles at the age of 46

  • By Sidra Khan
James Ransone, ‘The Wire’ actor, dies at 46, tragic cause of death revealed
James Ransone, ‘The Wire’ actor, dies at 46, tragic cause of death revealed

James Ransone has left his loved ones and fans mourning.

On Sunday, December 21, TMZ reported that the American actor, known for his roles in The Wire and It: Chapter Two, was found dead at the age of 46 in his Los Angeles residence.

His body was discovered on Friday, December 19, when the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence after receiving a call.

James Ransone’s cause of death:

According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, James Ransone’s cause of death was suicide by hanging, and no foul play is suspected.

Who was James Ransone?

Born on June 2, 1979, James Finley Ransone III was an American actor, best known for his roles as Ziggy Sobotka in the second season of the hit TV series The Wire.

James Ransone’s past struggles:

In 2016, the late actor – who overcame a five-year heroin addiction and got sober at the age of 27 – opened up about his struggle with addiction while speaking to Interview Magazine.

"People think I got sober working on the ‘Generation Kill.’ I didn’t. I sobered up six or seven months before that. I remember going to Africa and I was going to be there for almost a year. I was number two on the call sheet and I was like, ‘I think somebody made a mistake. This is too much responsibility for me,’” he told at that time.

As per Page Six, in 2021, the Black Phone 2 star shared a shocking email on his Instagram account, claiming that he was sexually abused as a child by his former tutor, Timothy Rualo, for six months in 1992.

However, his alleged post has since been taken down.

Top 10 Christmas songs to add to your 2025 music playlist this holiday season

Top 10 Christmas songs to add to your 2025 music playlist this holiday season
Nicki Minaj drops bombshell at AmericaFest as she joins Erika Kirk

Nicki Minaj drops bombshell at AmericaFest as she joins Erika Kirk
Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge break up after two years of romance

Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge break up after two years of romance
Idris Elba takes over James Bond role from Daniel Craig? Fans go wild

Idris Elba takes over James Bond role from Daniel Craig? Fans go wild
'SNL' honors Rob Reiner with tribute days after murder

'SNL' honors Rob Reiner with tribute days after murder
Bowen Yang bursts into tears in 'SNL' farewell as Cher and Ariana Grande comfort him

Bowen Yang bursts into tears in 'SNL' farewell as Cher and Ariana Grande comfort him
'Heated Rivalry' creator spills exciting beans on Season 1 finale

'Heated Rivalry' creator spills exciting beans on Season 1 finale
Lily Collins reveals scene that left her 'crying' in 'Emily in Paris' Season 5

Lily Collins reveals scene that left her 'crying' in 'Emily in Paris' Season 5

Bad Bunny’s vibrant concert turns extra glitzy with A-list star’s appearance

Bad Bunny’s vibrant concert turns extra glitzy with A-list star’s appearance
Miley Cyrus not ‘doing another wedding’ after painful past with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus not ‘doing another wedding’ after painful past with Liam Hemsworth
Victoria, David Beckham confirm family rift, publicly end final tie with Brooklyn

Victoria, David Beckham confirm family rift, publicly end final tie with Brooklyn
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ S23 winner: Karen Carney lifts sparkling glitterball

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ S23 winner: Karen Carney lifts sparkling glitterball

Popular News

Jake Paul flaunts wealth, guns on private jet in post Joshua defeat stunt

Jake Paul flaunts wealth, guns on private jet in post Joshua defeat stunt
3 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr gets stern warning from Dad at Turning Point USA event

Donald Trump Jr gets stern warning from Dad at Turning Point USA event
4 hours ago
Nicki Minaj drops bombshell at AmericaFest as she joins Erika Kirk

Nicki Minaj drops bombshell at AmericaFest as she joins Erika Kirk
3 hours ago