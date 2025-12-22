Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
‘Bridgerton 4’: Nicola Coughlan ignites buzz as she introduces baby Elliot

  • By Sidra Khan
The Bridgerton family is growing, and they’re joyfully sharing the news!

Just a month before Netflix releases the anticipated fourth season of Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan took to Instagram to build excitement for the latest installment with a delightful post.

On Sunday, December 21, the 38-year-old Irish actress unveiled the first glimpse of the little Bridgerton baby and revealed his name “Elliot.”

The Season 3 of the hit show end with showing Penelope and Colin (played by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton) celebrating the arrival of their baby boy. However, his name was not revealed.

Captioning her post, Coughlan wrote, “Introducing Elliot Bridgerton - the new Lord Featherington aka Baby Whistledown, he’s very excited to meet you all on January 29th when @bridgertonnetflix returns to @netflix.”

The photo featured her and the adorable baby boy laughing smiling brightly as the actress held him in her arms for the camera.

Meanwhile, the show’s official Instagram account also released a delightful statement penned by none other than Lady Whistledown (Penelope’s ghostwriting name), announcing a grand event to celebrate the arrival of the Bridgerton family’s newest member.

Fans’ reactions:

On Nicola Coughlan’s post, one of the fans swooned, “Adorable little red heads.”

“GINGER BABA I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ALREADY!!! Lord Elliot Bridgerton Whistledown!” commented a second.

A third expressed anticipation, writing, “Happy Sunday to us all!! Welcome Elliott!! We can’t wait to meet you!!”

“IM CRYINGGGG. THANK YOU for making this a reality queen,” added one more.

Bridgerton Season 4 release date:

Bridgerton Season 4 is scheduled to release on Netflix in two installments: Part 1 on January 29 and Part 2 on February 26, 2026.

