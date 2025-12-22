Entertainment
Chuck Norris announces ex-wife Dianne’s death in heartbreaking statement

The ‘Missing in Action’ star mourns the passing of his former wife and high school sweetheart Dianne Holechek

Chuck Norris and his family are mourning a major loss.

On Sunday, December 21, the Missing in Action star took to his official Facebook account to announce the passing of his ex-wife and high school sweetheart, Dianne Holechek, at the age of 84.

In the post, the 85-year-old American martial artist and actor shared a black-and-white throwback photo with his late ex-wife and their children, smiling brightly for the camera as they sat in a garden.

Accompanying the snap was a heartbreaking statement in which Norris penned, “I am deeply saddened to share that my ex wife, Dianne, has passed away. After being married for 30 years, we were able to find a way to remain close friends, and those years of friendship meant the world to me.”

He continued, “Dianne was an incredible person. She was kind, intelligent, and lived life to the fullest. Her presence in my life will never be forgotten. She was also a loving and devoted mother to our sons, Mike and Eric, who were always her greatest pride.”

The actor concluded, “Even as our lives took different directions, we continued to care deeply for one another, and I will forever cherish the memories we built together.”

Chuck Norris and Dianne Holechek relationship:

Chuck Norris and Dianne Holecheck first crossed paths in high school and tied the knot in 1958 when they were 18 and 17.

After being married for 30 years and having two sons, Mike and Eric, they ended their relationship in 1989.

