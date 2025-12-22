Bad Bunny, J Balvin end feud on stage in shocking move: What happened

Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
The two artists performed their track 'La Cancion' after putting an end to their almost two-year dispute

Bad Bunny and J Balvin have put their differences aside, as they were seen hugging each other on stage at the Puerto Rican rapper's final concert in Mexico.

The MONACO rapper called the Colombian singer on stage, and together they spoke about starting a new chapter in their friendship and apologised for their past actions.

J Balvin and Bad Bunny also delighted fans with a performance of their iconic song, La Cancion.

What happened between Bad Bunny and J Balvin?

Bad Bunny dissed J Balvin when he referred to him as a people pleaser in his 2023 song Thunder y Lightning from his album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana [Nobody Knows What Is Going to Happen Tomorrow].

The English translation of the lyrics reads, "Thunder, Lightning, I'm a star, Ricky Martin/ you’ve seen me, all my songs are charting/ You've seen me, I always walk with the same people/ While you are friends of the whole world like Balvin."

At the time, J Balvin addressed the track on his Instagram Live, noting, "I think Bad Bunny is an excellent artist. The person I know is a great person."

He added, "We supported each other mutually, we made history, and we also created a new story within music. I don’t understand what was going through his head, but well, the guy I know is a good person."

While neither of the artists publicly confirmed the feud, they stopped working together on projects, prompting fans to speculate.

Bad Bunny and J Balvin became prominent names in Latin music over the years and collaborated on several projects, including their joint eight-track album Oasis in 2019.

