Dave Grohl clears the air on viral post featuring illegitimate child

Dave Grohl is breaking the silence on the viral love child post after admitting an affair and fathering a child outside of marriage!
On Tuesday, September 10, the American musician turned to his Instagram account, where he admitted to cheating on his wife and confessed about having an illegitimate child.
Just one day following the major revelation, a social media user @valeriegreyston shared a now-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, September 11, that featured a photo of a child, alleging to be Grohl’s newborn daughter named Roxie Junie Grohl, that went viral.
Breaking silence on the post, the Foo Fighters frontman’s representative revealed it to TMZ that the post is “fake,” and the child shown in the photo is not Grohl’s daughter.
The lengthy captioned post began by stating, "My sweet Roxie Junie Grohl, being your mama has already been the most incredible experience of my life. Every day, I fall more in love with you and this new role. Your dad was by my side through the entire pregnancy, making sure we were both taken care of, and I'm so grateful for his love and support.”
An insider also reported to PEOPLE on the same day that Grohl had hired a divorce attorney prior to releasing the statement on his official Instagram handle.
The musician was married to Blum, a former MTV producer, in August 2003, and shares three daughters, Violet, Harper, and Ophelia, with his wife.