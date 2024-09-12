Entertainment

Dave Grohl clears the air on viral post featuring illegitimate child

The ‘Nevermind’ artist confessed cheating on wife, fathering a baby out of wedlock on September 10, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024
Dave Grohl clears the air on viral post featuring illegitimate child
Dave Grohl clears the air on viral post featuring illegitimate child

Dave Grohl is breaking the silence on the viral love child post after admitting an affair and fathering a child outside of marriage!

On Tuesday, September 10, the American musician turned to his Instagram account, where he admitted to cheating on his wife and confessed about having an illegitimate child.

Just one day following the major revelation, a social media user @valeriegreyston shared a now-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, September 11, that featured a photo of a child, alleging to be Grohl’s newborn daughter named Roxie Junie Grohl, that went viral.

Breaking silence on the post, the Foo Fighters frontman’s representative revealed it to TMZ that the post is “fake,” and the child shown in the photo is not Grohl’s daughter.

The lengthy captioned post began by stating, "My sweet Roxie Junie Grohl, being your mama has already been the most incredible experience of my life. Every day, I fall more in love with you and this new role. Your dad was by my side through the entire pregnancy, making sure we were both taken care of, and I'm so grateful for his love and support.”

Dave Grohl clears the air on viral post featuring illegitimate child

An insider also reported to PEOPLE on the same day that Grohl had hired a divorce attorney prior to releasing the statement on his official Instagram handle.

The musician was married to Blum, a former MTV producer, in August 2003, and shares three daughters, Violet, Harper, and Ophelia, with his wife.

Ukraine’s Zelensky criticizes China-Brazil peace proposal for excluding Kyiv in talks

Ukraine’s Zelensky criticizes China-Brazil peace proposal for excluding Kyiv in talks
Sabrina Carpenter revives Madonna’s iconic glam at 2024 MTV VMAs

Sabrina Carpenter revives Madonna’s iconic glam at 2024 MTV VMAs
Kate Middleton‘s brother James shares sweet message as she recovers from cancer

Kate Middleton‘s brother James shares sweet message as she recovers from cancer
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death

Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death

Entertainment News

Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Michael Douglas’ girlfriend apologizes for getting intimate with another man
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Sabrina Carpenter revives Madonna’s iconic glam at 2024 MTV VMAs
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Taylor Swift reigns supreme over Beyoncé with 30 VMA wins
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Halsey and Avan Jogia share exciting news with fans
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas plan to ‘friendly’ co-parent kids after ‘messy’ divorce
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Taylor Swift calls Travis Kelce her 'boyfriend' for the first time at 2024 VMAs
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
BLACKPINK’s Lisa shatters records with her big win at 2024 VMAs
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Camila Cabello sends strong message to Shawn Mendes in ‘Godspeed’ debut
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Taylor Swift turns heads at 2024 MTV VMAs with her unique outfit change
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Eminem shines at 2024 VMAs amid his deeply personal moment
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' crowned Song of the Year at MTV VMAs