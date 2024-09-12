Royal

King Charles gives shocking update from Buckingham palace

King Charles welcomed New Zealand’s women rugby team at the Buckingham palace

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024


King Charles shared a saddening update from the Buckingham palace ahead of his first international trip with Queen Camilla amid cancer.

The 75-year-old monarch warmly welcomed women rugby team of New Zealand, The Black Ferns ahead of their big game against England’s team Red Roses.

Charles made headlines for his surprising reaction after a group of rugby players warmly embraced him, leaving him beaming with joy.

Later on, addressing to the young ladies Charles apologized to them for not being able to visit their state in October as part of his Oceania tour.

“I am extremely sorry I can't come to New Zealand in later October because of doctor's orders. But I hope there will be another excuse before too long,” Charles noted.

The monarch further added, "But in the meantime, give my love to New Zealand, please, and New Zealanders, we get lots of nice Kiwi coming here in this part of the world as well, so we are very lucky indeed."

As the athletes burst into laughter after Charles’ cheeky remark, he added, "Anyway, I do hope you have great success.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla are gearing for their first international trip to Australia since ascending to the crown in 2022.

