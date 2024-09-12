Shah Rukh Khan delights Japanese fans with THIS exciting announcement

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to captivate his Japanese fans with an exciting treat!

On Thursday, September 12, the Pathaan actor turned to his Instagram account to thrill his fans in Japan by announcing that his 2023 superhit film Jawan is heading to Japanese theaters this November.

The iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor penned the caption in Hindi, which is translated as, “A story of justice... of vengeance... of villain and hero... A story of a Jawan... It is coming for the first time in the theaters of Japan!!! So now only one question remains- Ready-ah?”

He further stated, “The fire & action you all loved is making a massy massy massy arrival in Japan!”

The actor also revealed that the film will hit the Japanese screens on November 29, 2024.

Khan’s post also featured the movie’s poster with Japanese text on it, translating as, “Jawan. India's 2023 box office No. 1 hit!”

Jawan showcases the story of Azad (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a jailer of a woman’s prison who is motivated by his personal revenge and an old vow to expose corruption and injustice of the higher-ups, which has caused significant suffering to countless victims.

