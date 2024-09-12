Prince Andrew’s actual reason for not leaving Royal Lodge revealed

Prince Andrew has been long-refusing to leave the Royal Lodge despite King Charles reportedly trying to force him out of it, and now the real reason for his decision has been disclosed.
A royal expert informed that if the Duke of York gives up and agrees to abandon the mansion silently, it will be an indirect admission of guilt from his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein case.
Speaking to The Sun, Hugo Vickers suggested, “I think we must all accept that Prince Andrew is not wanted for any public duties. Nobody wants him in a public way.”
“What I think he feels is that if he moves out of Royal Lodge, it’s somehow publicly accepting guilt for which he has not been proved. Nevertheless it’s an expensive lifestyle,” he added.
The Duke of York has been sharing the expansive house with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for years after having signed a 75-year lease on it back in 2003.
Many tabloids have reported that he plans to pass the property on to his daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
But King Charles allegedly wants him nowhere near it.