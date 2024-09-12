Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's recent Manchester United criticism brushed off by Erik Ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo criticized Erik Ten Hag for saying the team was far from winning the Premier League

  September 12, 2024
  • September 12, 2024
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent criticism.

In a podcast with former teammate Rio Ferdinand, CR7 criticized Ten Hag for saying the team was far from winning the Premier League.

As per BBC Sports, ahead of Saturday’s match against Southampton, Ten Hag responded by noting that Ronaldo’s criticism was expected and added that Ronaldo is now far away in Saudi Arabia.

After losses to Brighton and Liverpool, United faces the possibility of their worst start since the 1986-87 season, when Sir Alex Ferguson took over from Ron Atkinson.

Ten Hag confirmed that full-back Luke Shaw is still unavailable, and striker Rasmus Hojlund is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

While, new signing Manuel Ugarte is fit but has just returned from international duty.

He said, "It doesn't impact me. I know where we are in the process and what we have to do and where we are going.”

Ten Hag further added, “I have said before we are still in a transition period. We have to integrate a lot of young players in the team and still have to deal with injuries and bring players back into the team.”

He acknowledged the team is in a transitional phase, integrating young players and handling injuries, but stressed the need to win every game regardless of player availability.

