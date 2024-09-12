Health

Mpox: Africa CDC reacts strongly to alarming 107 new deaths

African countries have recorded 100 plus mpox deaths in the past week, said CDC director-general

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024
Mpox: Africa CDC reacts strongly to alarming 107 new deaths
Mpox: Africa CDC reacts strongly to alarming 107 new deaths

107 new deaths and 3,160 new mpox-related cases have been recorded in African countries last week, raising high concerns for the health departments.

On Thursday, September 12, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention took notice of the current rates of new cases and reported deaths and described the rising toll as “not acceptable,” reported AP news.

“In the one week, we lost 107 people. It’s too much. It’s not acceptable,” said the director-general of Africa CDC, Dr. Jean Kaseya, as he stressed the need for higher surveillance cross-border.

He also noted that these alarming updates have been recorded just one week after the launch of the continental response plan by his agency and the U.N. World Health Organization.

The CDC director-general also emphasized the urgent need to expand testing and resources, pointing out that the current testing levels are inadequate.

He also stressed that the continent "cannot rely on only confirmed cases for decision-making and response.”

This increase in the number of cases comes just a month after WHO declared the mpox rising cases a “global emergency.”

During the mpox testing, it was noted that the men were the ones to be affected the most, having a positivity rate of 63%, while children of age 15 or less were recorded at 41%.

Cardi B welcomes baby number 3 with ex-husband Offset in attendance

Cardi B welcomes baby number 3 with ex-husband Offset in attendance
Kamala Harris edges out Donald Trump by 5 points in latest poll

Kamala Harris edges out Donald Trump by 5 points in latest poll
Princess Anne roars with chuckles over sheepdogs competing against each other

Princess Anne roars with chuckles over sheepdogs competing against each other
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study

Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study

Health News

Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
4 psychology books that will make you happier and smarter
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Chronic steroid use could raise diabetes risk, study
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Newborn screening may predict Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Supercharge your weight loss journey with THESE 5 superfoods
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Polio campaign begins in northern Gaza amid intense conflict
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Your biological age is linked to your grandparents’ education, study
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Red onion's surprising benefits for obese individuals with high blood pressure
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Medical clowns reduce hospital stays for children, study
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Are you skipping essential nutrients in your diet? Find out