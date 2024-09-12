Princess Anne roars with chuckles over sheepdogs competing against each other

Royal

  September 12, 2024
Princess Anne got right back to her never-ending schedule of royal duties by showing up at the International Sheep Dog Trials in Lanarkshire today.

As per Daily Express, she herself was all smiles while spreading joy across the event, joking and interacting cheerily with everyone.

King Charles’ loving younger sister had walked out in a very casual outfit for royal standards, sporting knee-high boots with a black coat that was pulled above grey trousers.

But the highlight of this dress was how Princess Anne added a dash of spring to her look by tying a multi-coloured scarf around her neck.

Along with the ringing sound of the Princess Royal’s laughter, this stole made people’s cloudy day out at the occasion even jollier.

The International Sheep Dog trials aren’t a one-time annual wonder as they happen multiple times a year.

As was noted in a timeless Rowan Atkinson’s comedy series episode called Hair by Mr. Bean of London, competitors demonstrate impressive skills of their dogs that are helpfully used in everyday lives.

Different breeds of sheepdogs race against one another to find out which one among them has produced the most able dog, and Princess Anne got to witness it all first-hand today.

