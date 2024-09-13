Entertainment

Cardi B welcomes baby number 3 with ex-husband Offset in attendance

Cardi B has given birth to a baby girl after divorce from estranged husband Offset

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
Cardi B welcomes baby number 3 with ex-husband Offset in attendance
Cardi B welcomes baby number 3 with ex-husband Offset in attendance

Cardi B is delightedly announcing the "prettiest little" addition to her family!

On Thursday, September 12, the I Like It rapper turned to her Instagram handle to share the delightful news of the arrival of her third child.

“The prettiest little thing,” wrote the mother of three.

Announcing the date of birth of her little one, she penned, “9/7/24.”

The update came with a carousel of images that opened with the beautiful wrapper beaming at the camera as she held her newborn daughter close to her heart on the hospital bed.

In the next photo was featured a collage that captured the rapper along with her ex-husband Offset and their three children as Need It rapper carried his daughter in his arms.

The third snap featured Cardi B feeding her young one, while in the fourth image she was seen sitting on a sofa, gazing her precious daughter lovingly.

The post also featured some videos from the hospital where Offset was seen lying down on a side sofa as his little girl was resting on his chest.

“Congratulations!! You rocked that pregnancy!!” commented a fan on the post.

Another penned, “Welcome baby girl,” while the third comment read, “Issa wittle babyyy. Congrats on your blessing. Sending many blessings to you and your beautiful family, bendiciones; it’s a GIRL!”

Cardi B welcomes baby number 3 with ex-husband Offset in attendance

Cardi B welcomes baby number 3 with ex-husband Offset in attendance
Kamala Harris edges out Donald Trump by 5 points in latest poll

Kamala Harris edges out Donald Trump by 5 points in latest poll
Princess Anne roars with chuckles over sheepdogs competing against each other

Princess Anne roars with chuckles over sheepdogs competing against each other
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study

Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study

Entertainment News

Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Sabrina Carpenter boldly disses Donald Trump for warning bestfriend Taylor Swift
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Dua Lipa drops highly anticipated dates for 2025 Radical Optimism Tour
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Jennifer Lopez makes surprising move after ‘deep conversation’ with Matt Damon
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Justin Timberlake takes DRASTIC action to ‘move on’ after DUI arrest
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Dave Grohl clears the air on viral post featuring illegitimate child
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Michael Douglas’ girlfriend apologizes for getting intimate with another man
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Sabrina Carpenter revives Madonna’s iconic glam at 2024 MTV VMAs
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Taylor Swift reigns supreme over Beyoncé with 30 VMA wins
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Halsey and Avan Jogia share exciting news with fans
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas plan to ‘friendly’ co-parent kids after ‘messy’ divorce
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Taylor Swift calls Travis Kelce her 'boyfriend' for the first time at 2024 VMAs