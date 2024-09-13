Cardi B welcomes baby number 3 with ex-husband Offset in attendance

Cardi B is delightedly announcing the "prettiest little" addition to her family!
On Thursday, September 12, the I Like It rapper turned to her Instagram handle to share the delightful news of the arrival of her third child.
“The prettiest little thing,” wrote the mother of three.
Announcing the date of birth of her little one, she penned, “9/7/24.”
The update came with a carousel of images that opened with the beautiful wrapper beaming at the camera as she held her newborn daughter close to her heart on the hospital bed.
In the next photo was featured a collage that captured the rapper along with her ex-husband Offset and their three children as Need It rapper carried his daughter in his arms.
The third snap featured Cardi B feeding her young one, while in the fourth image she was seen sitting on a sofa, gazing her precious daughter lovingly.
The post also featured some videos from the hospital where Offset was seen lying down on a side sofa as his little girl was resting on his chest.
“Congratulations!! You rocked that pregnancy!!” commented a fan on the post.
Another penned, “Welcome baby girl,” while the third comment read, “Issa wittle babyyy. Congrats on your blessing. Sending many blessings to you and your beautiful family, bendiciones; it’s a GIRL!”