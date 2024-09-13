Ian McKellen gives recovery timeline while addressing ‘Lord of the Rings’ rumors

Ian McKellen, who very famously played Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise, has disclosed that it will unfortunately take at least one more year before he makes a comeback to acting.
Back in June, the star fell down while performing at a West End theatre, and since has been recommended strict rest by doctors.
In a chat on the Greatest Hits Radio Drivetime show today, he pointed out his timeframe for returning to the stage.
While Ian McKellen believes that he will just know when the right moment comes, it’s going to take about a year to make it happen.
“I think I’ll know because the contract says I have to turn up at a particular time! I’m not proposing to work on stage for another year and I think by then this will all be alright,” the actor said.
But there is one jolly good news that was shared by him during this interview on September 12.
Host Simon Marks took the opportunity to address some rumors erupting regarding Lord of the Rings by asking whether he will be returning as Gandalf in the upcoming 2026 instalment.
Answering away, Ian McKellen said that he hasn’t received any scripts as of yet, but would be interested in reprising his iconic role.