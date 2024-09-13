Entertainment

Ian McKellen gives recovery timeline while addressing ‘Lord of the Rings’ rumors

Ian McKellen answered whether he will be playing Gandalf in the 2026 ‘Lord of the Rings’ instalment

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
Ian McKellen answered whether he will be playing Gandalf in the 2026 ‘Lord of the Rings’ instalment
Ian McKellen answered whether he will be playing Gandalf in the 2026 ‘Lord of the Rings’ instalment

Ian McKellen, who very famously played Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise, has disclosed that it will unfortunately take at least one more year before he makes a comeback to acting.

Back in June, the star fell down while performing at a West End theatre, and since has been recommended strict rest by doctors.

In a chat on the Greatest Hits Radio Drivetime show today, he pointed out his timeframe for returning to the stage.

While Ian McKellen believes that he will just know when the right moment comes, it’s going to take about a year to make it happen.

“I think I’ll know because the contract says I have to turn up at a particular time! I’m not proposing to work on stage for another year and I think by then this will all be alright,” the actor said.

But there is one jolly good news that was shared by him during this interview on September 12.

Host Simon Marks took the opportunity to address some rumors erupting regarding Lord of the Rings by asking whether he will be returning as Gandalf in the upcoming 2026 instalment.

Answering away, Ian McKellen said that he hasn’t received any scripts as of yet, but would be interested in reprising his iconic role.

Cardi B welcomes baby number 3 with ex-husband Offset in attendance

Cardi B welcomes baby number 3 with ex-husband Offset in attendance
Kamala Harris edges out Donald Trump by 5 points in latest poll

Kamala Harris edges out Donald Trump by 5 points in latest poll
Princess Anne roars with chuckles over sheepdogs competing against each other

Princess Anne roars with chuckles over sheepdogs competing against each other
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study

Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study

Entertainment News

Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Cardi B welcomes baby number 3 with ex-husband Offset in attendance
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Sabrina Carpenter boldly disses Donald Trump for warning bestfriend Taylor Swift
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Dua Lipa drops highly anticipated dates for 2025 Radical Optimism Tour
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Jennifer Lopez makes surprising move after ‘deep conversation’ with Matt Damon
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Justin Timberlake takes DRASTIC action to ‘move on’ after DUI arrest
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Dave Grohl clears the air on viral post featuring illegitimate child
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Michael Douglas’ girlfriend apologizes for getting intimate with another man
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Sabrina Carpenter revives Madonna’s iconic glam at 2024 MTV VMAs
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Taylor Swift reigns supreme over Beyoncé with 30 VMA wins
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Halsey and Avan Jogia share exciting news with fans
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas plan to ‘friendly’ co-parent kids after ‘messy’ divorce
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony