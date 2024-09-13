Entertainment

Taylor Swift blabbed intimate secret to the press at MTV VMAs

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
Taylor Swift give away one big secret of hers while in conversation with the press at today’s MTV VMAs.

While she has been no stronger to wowing people with her hand-picked red car carpet looks, this time the singer took admirers down with a strictly confidential scent.

On Wednesday, she was standing in line, posing with RuPaul’s Drag Race cast when host Xunami Muse engaged her in a quick wardrobe chat.

Imitating the spray of a perfume, the performer inquired, “You smell so good… What is that?”

“Oh thank you! It’s Tom Ford!” Taylor Swift replied, prompting Xunami Muse to compliment the fragrance once again by saying, “It’s so nice!”

Although the vocalist very smartly didn’t specify which of Tom Ford’s scent was worn by her, she’s known to be a huge fan of the Santal Blush bottle.

According to Daily Mail, one container of this very same perfume was seen backstage in her documentary titled Miss Americana.

Of course, as per Taylor Swift’s standards for everything lush, it costs an eye-watering £222 for only 50ml.

Besides this, she is speculated to love the Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum by Tom Ford as well.

