Tom Holland politely puts reporter in their place over Zendaya's title

Tom Holland has set record straight on his relationship with the Spider-Man: Brand New Day co-star, Zendaya.
The Avengers: Endgame star recently corrected a journalist who referred to Zendaya as his "girlfriend.”
This exchange happed at a recent panel, and a fan posted a short clip of it on X (formally known as Twitter).
The reporter told Tom, "I brought my daughter, and she got to meet your girlfriend.”
In response, the British star laughed off the label before quickly correcting, "Fiancée."
Tom and Zendaya got engaged around the 2024 holiday season, likely between Christmas and 2025 New Year's Eve.
Recently, the Dune star’s stylist Law Roach revealed that the romantic couple are in no rush to get married.
The stylist told ET, “The process hasn't even started yet. Zendaya is working on so many movies. She's now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she's away doing that. It's so many movies, so we have time. We have a lot of time.”
Law added, "[They] really love each other and have for a really long time. The fact that the world has been able to share in that love story, I think it's really beautiful."
The lovebirds are currently working on their upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.