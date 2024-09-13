Sean 'Diddy' Combs moves to vacate $100M default ruling in inmate's assault allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs has filed a motion to overturn a $100 million default judgment in a sexual assault lawsuit brought by a Michigan inmate.
According to court records that PEOPLE was able to access, the 54-year-old rapper, filed an emergency application on Thursday, September 12, to dissolve a preliminary injunction and a temporary restraining order.
The news followed his loss of the $100 million default judgement in Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith's case against him, which occurred as a result of his nonattendance at a virtual hearing on September 9th.
Cardello-Smith received the multi-million dollar judgement in Lenawee County Circuit Court from Judge Anna Marie Anzalone.
The Coming Home rappers legal team is appealing to overturn a default judgment, claiming that the accuser is a convicted felon serving time for kidnapping and sexual assault.
They also asserted that Combs was not properly served with the lawsuit.
The legal team claimed that Cardello-Smith's argued that Combs sexually attacked him in 1997 "are objectively unbelievable" and that he has a history of making "frivolous" claims.
Additionally, Combs' legal team claimed that the default judgment is void under Michigan Court Rule 2.105(A) since the founder of Bad Boy Records was not properly served in Cardello-Smith's action.
Combs' motion showed he was only aware of the lawsuit once the media began to report on the $100 million default judgment.