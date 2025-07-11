Brooklyn Beckham shuts door on brothers Cruz, Romeo with shocking move

  By Ume Umema
  • |
Brooklyn Beckham has seemingly shut all the doors for his family amid ongoing feud.

According to Daily Mail, the 26-year-old Cloud23hot sauce founder has unfollowed his brothers Cruz and Romeo on Instagram on Friday, July 11.

The shocking move by Brooklyn comes just hours after he honored his only sister Harper Seven with a sweet birthday tribute.

On Thursday, July 10, the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham took to his Instagram Stories to mark Harper’s big day as she turned 1 4.

He shared a beaming photo featuring him with Harper and his wife, Nicola Peltz at Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show in September.

“Happy Birthday Harper, We Love You,” Brooklyn wrote over the photo, tagging Nicola which she later shared on her account.

While, Brooklyn showered love for his sister, his latest move highlighted the strained relationship with his brothers, Cruz and Romeo.

However, he still follows his mother, Victoria Beckham and father, David Beckham, on the social media site.

Since past few weeks, the aspiring chef has been on odds with his family especially after reports suggesting that Romeo's ex-girlfriend Kim Turnbull was romantically involved with his older brother Brooklyn.

Last month, Kim addressed the speculation, insisting that she has only ever had a friendship with the eldest Beckham son. 

