Angelina Jolie, Akala’s ‘close’ bond fuels speculation despite past denials

The Maleficent star sparked rumours of a connection with Akala despite his current girlfriend Chanelle Newman

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
Angelina Jolie and British rapper Akala are reportedly "getting close," sparking rumours of a blossoming connection despite Akala's long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Chanelle Newman

As per InTouch Weekly, an exclusive source shared that the Maleficent star seemingly found a new love interest amid her legal woes with former husband Brad Pitt as she is getting closer to her friend, a British rapper.

However, rumors of a romance between Akala and Angelina Jolie were refuted by the actress.

The insider shared, “They first bonded over their shared love of activism and humanitarianism, and then a connection sparked. They both have their own production companies, so they’ve been looking for a project to work together on as well.”

“He’s been such a refreshing influence in her life and someone she can really lean on and trust because he’s so discreet. He’s like a vault, and he’s very protective of her and her kids,” the source added.

“His girlfriend is in the picture and Akala and Angelina were very quick to get the media briefed that there’s nothing going on because he’s attached,” the source noted.

Explaining their relationship, the source shared that Akala’s girlfriend accompanied them frequently but Angelina sees him alone as well and talks to him quite a lot too.

According to the insider, Angie, 49, and Akala's relationship's future "is anyone's guess." That "Angelina adores him and says he's like a brother to her and they're even talking about taking a tour of Europe together, that's how close they've gotten" remains unaffected by the current situation.

Notably, Angelina Jolie is still in court battling with ex-husband Brad Pitt over their French winery, Château Miraval, and custody of their kids. They also share adult kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh.

