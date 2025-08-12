Jennifer Lopez sizzles in steamy photos after latest concert drama

Jennifer Lopez has flaunted her hourglass figure in racy photos after latest concert drama.
On Monday, August 11, JLo posted sizzling pictures on her official Instagram account, flaunting her toned body.
The first frame featured Jennifer posing for a mirror selfie, lounging against the wall with her left foot crossed over her right.
In another picture, the On The Floor hitmaker zoomed in on her face, showcasing her radiant summer makeup look.
Another photo showed the pop icon sitting in a chair with her legs crossed, drawing attention to her lace leggings.
Jennifer can be seen wearing a black bodysuit covering up till her hips. She completed the mesmerizing look with a pair of lace legging, golden jewelry and a black French beret hat.
Shortly after the Atlas singer released these pictures, her fans swarmed the comment section to hype her up.
A fan commented, “Magic mirror on the wall, who is the baddest of them all?”
Another praised, “okay now hold on...gotta find my wig cause u snatched it.”
“Flawless queen You're absolutely stunning, Jennifer Lopez! Your beauty shines through in every pic,” a third noted.
Jennifer’s steamy pictures came after a grasshopper- crawled up her dress during the Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour concert in Almaty, Kazakhstan last week.