Taylor Swift lauded by Travis Kelce for her kindness & authenticity

Travis Kelce appreciated Taylor Swift as he compared her kindness with his mom Dona Kelce


Travis Kelce couldn’t help but gush over girlfriend Taylor Swift, praising the pop superstar for her kindness, authenticity, and ability to show love to everyone around her no matter the circumstances.

During a conversation with GQ, the NFL star lauded his lady love, the Lover singer as he compared her kindness with his mom Dona.

Upon asking about if there are similarities between Donna, 72, and Swift, 35, he said, “Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room."

The Kansas City Chief tight end also revealed that his girlfriend and mother also share an "ability to show love and support no matter what."

He noted, "And on top of that, their work ethic. I saw my mother reach goals she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building."

Kelce said Swift, who just announced her 12th album The Life of a Showgirl, similarly sets goals, exceeds expectations, and captivates the world.

Sharing about his relationship, Kelce added, “Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people.”

Kelce added, “When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love. It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it’s as normal of.”

To note, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since 2023

