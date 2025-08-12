Home / Entertainment

From flop to phenomenon: Hollywood actors who made huge comebacks

Lisa Kudrow, Ben Affleck and more proved that a second act can be even better than the first

From flop to phenomenon: Hollywood actors who made huge comebacks
From flop to phenomenon: Hollywood actors who made huge comebacks

In Hollywood, actors' careers are so unpredictable as at one moment you suffer a major box office flop, the next, you’re thrilling the audience with major blockbusters or winning critical acclaim.

The entertainment industry is a business of second chances, but it only works for those who are willing to fight for them.

In Tinseltown, the shining careers experienced downfall due to box office bombs, personal struggles, or simply falling out of favour with the audience.

Many actors have faced a low point in their career, but their one move marked their successful comeback, it’s nothing short of cinematic.

Here are 6 actors who proved that a second act can be  better than the first

John Travolta

From flop to phenomenon: Hollywood actors who made huge comebacks

John Travolta faced a low point in his career as in the late 80s and early 90s, with films like Saturday Night Fever and Grease.

But his role as Vincent Vega in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction (1994) proved a turning point in his career and after that he landed roles in several successful films, including Get Shorty, Broken Arrow, Phenomenon, Michael, Face/Off, and Primary Colors.

Lisa Kudrow

From flop to phenomenon: Hollywood actors who made huge comebacks

After performing in hit sitcom Friends, Lisa Kudrow seemed overshadowed by her co-stars and stayed out of the spotlight for years.

But she experienced a career comeback with the revival of her HBO series, The Comeback, for a third and final season.

Robert Downey Jr.

From flop to phenomenon: Hollywood actors who made huge comebacks

Robert Downey Jr., who was a rising star in ‘80s and ‘90s, faced a career spiraling due to legal troubles and substance abuse.

He made a remarkable career comeback, after overcoming struggles with addiction and playing the role of Tony Stark in Iron Man (2008).

Robert launched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he later won an Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer (2023).

Matthew McConaughey

From flop to phenomenon: Hollywood actors who made huge comebacks

McConaughey experienced a typecast and was not taken seriously in Hollywood circles as initially he mostly played rom-coms.

But his role in Dallas Buyers Club (which won him an Oscar), True Detective, and Interstellar, the McConaissance rebranded him as a serious actor.

Ben Affleck

From flop to phenomenon: Hollywood actors who made huge comebacks

Ben Affleck gained recognition with Matt Damon for writing Good Will Hunting and established himself as a leading man in films like Armageddon and Pearl Harbor.

His performance in films like Gigli and Daredevil in 2003 played a role in his career downfall.

He won back critics with his directorial work in Argo (which won Best Picture) and impressed fans as Batman in the DCEU.

Drew Barrymore

From flop to phenomenon: Hollywood actors who made huge comebacks

Barrymore's career began as a child star, but she faced challenges with substance abuse and personal struggles.

Her career peaked in the late 90s and early 2000s, when she reinvented herself with films like The Wedding Singer, Never Been Kissed, Charlie's Angels, and 50 First Dates, solidifying her status as a romantic comedy icon.

You Might Like:

Hailey Bieber celebrates Kylie Jenner’s birthday in effortless style

Hailey Bieber celebrates Kylie Jenner’s birthday in effortless style
The Rhode Founder shared the stylish glimpses from Kylie Jenner birthday celebration

Emma Stone shares heartfelt words about 4-year-old daughter Louise

Emma Stone shares heartfelt words about 4-year-old daughter Louise
Emma Stone shares 4-year-old daughter, Louise Jean, with her husband Dave McCary

Jennifer Lopez sizzles in steamy photos after latest concert drama

Jennifer Lopez sizzles in steamy photos after latest concert drama
Jennifer Lopez faced a major setback during Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour concert in Almaty, Kazakhstan

Everything to know about Taylor Swift's new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Everything to know about Taylor Swift's new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
Taylor Swift sneakily confirmed 12th studio album's producers through official Spotify playlist

Madonna makes heartfelt plea to Pope Leo on her son Rocco’s 25th birthday

Madonna makes heartfelt plea to Pope Leo on her son Rocco’s 25th birthday
The 'Frozen' singer urges Pope Leo to make significant move in wake of her son Rocco Ritchie's birthday

Is Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool joining Marvel's 'Avengers'?

Is Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool joining Marvel's 'Avengers'?
Ryan Reynolds sparks Deadpool return buzz with exciting Instagram post

Sandra Bullock reflects on unbreakable bond with close pal Jennifer Aniston

Sandra Bullock reflects on unbreakable bond with close pal Jennifer Aniston
Sandra Bullock reveals 'the most pathetic thing' she has done with BFF Jennifer Aniston

Chris Hemsworth celebrates 42nd birthday in Ibiza without wife Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth celebrates 42nd birthday in Ibiza without wife Elsa Pataky
The 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' star sent a heartwarming online birthday wish to her husband, Chris Hemsworth

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz snubbed by David, Victoria at vows renewal

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz snubbed by David, Victoria at vows renewal
Beckham family skipped Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's intimate vows renewal ceremony

Nick Jonas gets emotional as Jonas Brothers kick off tour: ‘Dream come true’

Nick Jonas gets emotional as Jonas Brothers kick off tour: ‘Dream come true’
Jonas Brothers kicked off their JONAS20 tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce leave fans gushing with flirty ‘New Heights’ teaser

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce leave fans gushing with flirty ‘New Heights’ teaser
The 'Lover' singer joins the NFL star and his brother Jason Kelce for flirty ‘New Heights’ podcast debut

Taylor Swift announces 12th studio album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift announces 12th studio album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
The 'Lover' singer made the surprise album announcement alongside Travis Kelce on his 'New Height' podcast