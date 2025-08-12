From flop to phenomenon: Hollywood actors who made huge comebacks

In Hollywood, actors' careers are so unpredictable as at one moment you suffer a major box office flop, the next, you’re thrilling the audience with major blockbusters or winning critical acclaim.
The entertainment industry is a business of second chances, but it only works for those who are willing to fight for them.
In Tinseltown, the shining careers experienced downfall due to box office bombs, personal struggles, or simply falling out of favour with the audience.
Many actors have faced a low point in their career, but their one move marked their successful comeback, it’s nothing short of cinematic.
Here are 6 actors who proved that a second act can be better than the first
John Travolta
John Travolta faced a low point in his career as in the late 80s and early 90s, with films like Saturday Night Fever and Grease.
But his role as Vincent Vega in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction (1994) proved a turning point in his career and after that he landed roles in several successful films, including Get Shorty, Broken Arrow, Phenomenon, Michael, Face/Off, and Primary Colors.
Lisa Kudrow
After performing in hit sitcom Friends, Lisa Kudrow seemed overshadowed by her co-stars and stayed out of the spotlight for years.
But she experienced a career comeback with the revival of her HBO series, The Comeback, for a third and final season.
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr., who was a rising star in ‘80s and ‘90s, faced a career spiraling due to legal troubles and substance abuse.
He made a remarkable career comeback, after overcoming struggles with addiction and playing the role of Tony Stark in Iron Man (2008).
Robert launched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he later won an Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer (2023).
Matthew McConaughey
McConaughey experienced a typecast and was not taken seriously in Hollywood circles as initially he mostly played rom-coms.
But his role in Dallas Buyers Club (which won him an Oscar), True Detective, and Interstellar, the McConaissance rebranded him as a serious actor.
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck gained recognition with Matt Damon for writing Good Will Hunting and established himself as a leading man in films like Armageddon and Pearl Harbor.
His performance in films like Gigli and Daredevil in 2003 played a role in his career downfall.
He won back critics with his directorial work in Argo (which won Best Picture) and impressed fans as Batman in the DCEU.
Drew Barrymore
Barrymore's career began as a child star, but she faced challenges with substance abuse and personal struggles.
Her career peaked in the late 90s and early 2000s, when she reinvented herself with films like The Wedding Singer, Never Been Kissed, Charlie's Angels, and 50 First Dates, solidifying her status as a romantic comedy icon.