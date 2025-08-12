Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow to return in 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6'?

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has hinted towards the possible return of Johnny Depp about returning as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.
During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bruckheimer confirmed he has spoken to Depp about a new Pirates movie.
He stated, Depp may show interest, “If he likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it,” Bruckheimer told Entertainment Weekly. “It's all about what's on the page.”
However, the script is under progress and “We are still working on a screenplay,” he remarked, “We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay... we’re close.”
The upcoming film would be a reboot of sorts, bringing together a mix of new and returning characters, following 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales, paving the way for the show’s success.
Depp’s possible return comes after Disney parted ways with the actor, which was due to a 2018 op-ed by ex-wife Amber Heard.
Recently, Orlando Bloom said that he may also make a return as Will Turner.
In June, Bruckheimer confirmed “some” old actors would return, with a “new take” on the franchise. “Not all new actors,” the producer said. “We’ll have some back... I’m not going to tell you which ones.”
Meanwhile, Depp is coming back into the spotlight, currently preparing the character of Hyde for the latest graphic novel with Ridley Scott involved.