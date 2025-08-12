Madonna makes heartfelt plea to Pope Leo on her son Rocco’s 25th birthday

Madonna has made a heartfelt plea to Pope Leo as she marked her son Rocco Ritchie’s birthday.
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, August 11, the 66-year-old singer urged the pontiff to travel to war ravaged Gaza.
“Most Holy Father, please go to Gaza and bring your light to the children before it's too late. As a mother, I cannot bear to watch their suffering. The children of the world belong to everyone. You are the only one of us who cannot be denied entry,” she wrote on an image with black background.
The Frozen singer further added, “We need the humanitarian gates to be fully opened to save these innocent children. There is no more time. Please say you will go. Love, Madonna.”
Madonna went on to share that she made the plea in wake of his 25-year-old son’s birthday, whom she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.
“Today is my Son Rocco’s birthday. I feel the best gift I can give to him as a Mother - is to ask everyone to do what they can to help save the innocent children caught in the crossfire in Gaza. Everyone is suffering. Including the mothers of the hostages. I pray that they are released as well,” she wrote.
In addition to Rocco, Madonna is also a doting mother to her five more kids, including Lourdes, David, Mercy and twins Stella and Estere.