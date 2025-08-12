Jennifer Aniston refutes 'nepo baby' claim with emotional statement

Jennifer Aniston has shut down claims she’s a “nepo baby,” insisting she “came from nothing” and began her career “broke,” despite being the daughter of late actor John Aniston and actress Nancy Dow.
While speaking to Vanity Fair, the Friends star — born to actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow — maintained that her career success was not the result of nepotism.
She also denied the claims of riding her parents coattails to build her career.
John, who died in 2022, was best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives.
Meanwhile, Nancy, who died in 2016, got success in the 60s on shows like The Beverly Hillbillies and The Wild Wild West.
“Listen, I am so grateful. I came from nothing. We were broke. There’s no nepo baby here,” she declared.
The publication also highlighted that in her memoir From Mother and Daughter to Friends, Jennifer’s mother recalled periods when her ex-husband, John, struggled to pay their mortgage.
About her late father, Aniston shared her ambition stemmed from “always wanting to get Pop’s approval.”
“It was the thing that drove me and was also my biggest heartbreak: trying to impress and prove your value to a man who’s only capable of so much,” she explained.
Aniston shared that she thought that if she could achieve noteworthy success “then he will love me as much as I love him.”
To note, Jennifer Aniston found love again with hypnotist and wellness entrepreneur Jim Curtis.