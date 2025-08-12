Home / Entertainment

Everything to know about Taylor Swift's new album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift's upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, is shrouded in mystery, but here’s everything we know about it so far.

The Love Story crooner announced her most-awaited 12th studio album on Wednesday, August 12.

She even shared the cover of the album, which was blurred, during her appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Height podcast.

Even though the main details about Taylor’s new album have been kept under the wraps, she sneakily revealed splitting from previous producers, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, and working with the new ones.

Following the album announcement, the Grammy winner launched her “And, baby, that’s show business for you” playlist on Spotify.

Taylor Swift's Spotify playlist

The playlist featured 22 tracks, that were all composed by her previous producers Max Martin and Shellback, seemingly teasing that she’ll be working with them again.

Taylor previously teamed up with them for the Red, 1989, and Reputation albums. Her popular tracks produced by the duo include We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble, 22, Shake It Off, Blank Space, Bad Blood, Style and Don’t Blame Me.

It is pertinent to note that The Life of a Showgirl is already up for pre-sale, however, its release date is yet to be announced.

