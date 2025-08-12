Is Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool joining Marvel's 'Avengers'?

Ryan Reynolds has sent the internet into a frenzy with apparent hint at his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Reynolds in his new cryptic post on Instagram has seemingly confirmed his iconic character Deadpool's return to Avengers.
The 48-year-old actor, who smashed box office records with his commendable performance in Deadpool & Wolverine alongside Hugh Jackman, shared a poster of Avengers, hinting at Wade Wilson's Deadpool in the next Marvel film.
The captionless post sparked quite a buzz among fans as they flooded the comment section with exciting reactions and queries.
One user commented, "If you are saying what I think you’re saying, I’m actually gonna scream"
Another noted, "Don’t do that. Don’t give me hope"
"Is he playing or for real," asked a third.
For the unversed, Ryan Reynolds has appeared as Wade Wilson/Deadpool in three Marvel movies, with the last one being released in 2024.
He first starred in first Deadpool film released in 2016 and then he reprised his role again in Deadpool 2, which came out in 2018.