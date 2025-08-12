Home / Entertainment

Emma Stone shares heartfelt words about 4-year-old daughter Louise
Emma Stone has opened up about her 4-year-old daughter Louise, calling her “the greatest gift of my life” as she offered a rare glimpse into her private family life.

While conversing with Vogue for her September cover story, the La La Land star shared her candid feelings after embracing motherhood.

“There’s nothing I feel luckier about,” she told the outlet of her daughter.

The Poor Things starlet went on to say, “She’s the greatest gift of my life, for sure.”

Stone also disclosed how her life and job affected following giving birth to a daughter.

She explained that she now weighs whether the travel and time away from her daughter required for filming are truly worth it.

“It’s streamlined everything,” Stone said, adding, “It’s a clichéd thing to say, but it changes everything. And simplifies everything."

She was questioned about how motherhood has contributed her getting deeper emotionally when she's in character.

The proud mom replied, “I do think it unlocks different things.”

“I don’t know if it’s specifically that, but I feel everything I could possibly feel, because everything has exploded,” Stone explained.

To note, Emma Stone shares 4-year-old daughter, Louise Jean, with her husband Dave McCary, whom she married in September 2020.

