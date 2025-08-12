Home / Entertainment

Hailey Bieber celebrates Kylie Jenner's birthday in effortless style

The Rhode Founder shared the stylish glimpses from Kylie Jenner birthday celebration

Hailey Bieber soaked up the summer vibes in a chic polka dot ensemble as she joined close friends to mark Kylie Jenner’s birthday.

The Rhode Founder took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, to share the stylish glimpses of her night-out with the close pals.

In a shared post, she showed off her long, toned legs while striking a poised, cross-legged pose on a rustic bench during Kylie’s birthday bash.

For the celebrations, she opted for a white and red polka dot De La Val Gracia mini dress, paired with Prada leather thong sandals as she sat on a bench on a patio holding a glass of red wine.


The skincare mogul posed in the same dress outdoors at sunset, with cushions and blankets scattered across the backyard for a laid-back birthday vibe.

Another snap featured Bieber sporting a more casual look of a white top and dark blue baggy jeans, standing barefoot outdoors.

She also gave followers a look at plates of waffles, French toast, and pasta, and her self-portrait that included her initials, "HB."

The last photo from the carousel featured a selfie Bieber snapped in her stunning polka outfit.

She penned the caption, “Perfect weekend”

Hailey Bieber’s post came after she appeared in Jenner’s birthday video, blowing out candles beside a friend filming the moment.

