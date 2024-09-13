Hiba Bukhari radiates beauty in hot pink gharara set: Photos

Hiba Bukhari is a fashion icon and her latest social media post suggested nothing can beat her love for ethnic fits.
Turning to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the Deewangi actress treated fans to a thread of stunning glimpses wearing a branded floral gharara set.
In the pictures the superstar looked drop dead gorgeous as she struck various poses seemingly from the sets of her blockbuster drama Jaan Nisar.
Her short hair and light makeup look surely added appeal to her outfit for the day.
She went minimal in the accessories department but her contagious smile lit up feeds.
As soon as Hiba's gharara look went viral, her die-hard fans rained comments.
One fan in complete awe penned, " Pretty Dua."
" Natural beauty," another wrote.
" Why are you so pretty," the third chimed.
" Stunning angel," the fourth commented.
The Fitoor star has become the most followed actress of the Pakistan's entertainment industry owing to her acting prowess in drama serials like Jaan Nisar and Radd.
Recently, Hiba Bukhari shared some behind the scene photos from the sets of Jhok Sarkar.