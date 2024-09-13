Royal

Manchester United's Erik ten breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s criticism

Cristiano Ronaldo trolls Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag for being negative to the club

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024


Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s harsh criticism about him

Earlier this week, CR7 gave a verdict on Erik’s tactics and exclaimed the club need to "rebuild everything" otherwise it "will be difficult" for them to win trophies.

Cristiano, who achieved a major milestone of his career by becoming the world most followed celebrity, joined Manchester United in 2003 and left the club in 2009.

He shared on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, "Manchester United coach, you cannot say that you're not going to fight to win the (Premier) League or Champions League. You have to be, to mentally say, 'Listen, maybe we don't have that potential but I cannot say that. We're going to try.' You have to try."

On Thursday, Erik admitted that the club has a long way to go but he is sure they will have a good comeback soon.

During a dialogue with Dutch outlet AD Sportwereld, he said, “So, he's far away in Saudi, far from Manchester. Everyone is entitled to have an opinion. It's OK."

MU lost their last two games, 2-1 at Brighton and 3-0 to Liverpool at home.

