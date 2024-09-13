Entertainment

Britney Spears takes big decision for son Jayden on his 18th birthday

Britney Spears son celebrated his 18 birthday on September 12, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
Britney Spears takes big decision for son Jayden on his 18th birthday
Britney Spears takes big decision for son Jayden on his 18th birthday

Britney Spears will keep giving her ex Kevin Federline a child support payment for her son Jayden James despite he turned 18.

According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the Toxic crooner and the former backup dancer reportedly agreed in their divorce settlement that she would stop paying Jayden child support when he turned 18 or graduated from high school, whichever comes first.

Jayden is still enrolled in high school despite turning 18 on Thursday.

The payments will continue until November, when the student is scheduled to graduate early from Hawaii's high school, according to the outlet.

Spears, who also has an 18-year-old son named Sean Preston with Federline, was initially required to pay her ex $20,000 a month in child support, according to TMZ.

However, in 2018 the sum was increased to $40,000 per month as the teenagers were mostly under the supervision of Womaniser hitmaker.

Spears decided to start paying Federline just $20,000 once more last month.

But in 2022, Jayden openly questioned his mother's parenting abilities.

At the time, he said to the Daily Mail, "I feel really bad because I don't think Mom showed Preston enough love and attention; I think Mom has struggled giving us both equal love."

Due to irreconcilable differences, Spears filed for divorce from Federline in November 2006, and they

Princess Sophie channels Princess Kate elegance during major royal engagement

Princess Sophie channels Princess Kate elegance during major royal engagement
Alia Bhatt reunites with Dilijit Dosanjh on sets of 'Jigra': 'Chairs say it all'

Alia Bhatt reunites with Dilijit Dosanjh on sets of 'Jigra': 'Chairs say it all'

Kate Middleton, Prince William cherish Prince George's major milestone

Kate Middleton, Prince William cherish Prince George's major milestone
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant

North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant

Entertainment News

North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Margot Robbie achieves big career milestone after huge 'Barbie' success
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Nicole Kidman shows gratitude for receiving ‘outpouring’ love after mom's death
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Chad McQueen, ‘Karate Kid’ star breathes his last at 63
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Demi Lovato reveals suprising future plans with fiancé Jordan Lutes
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Taylor Swift earns praise from Travis Kelce brother Jason after big wins at 2024 VMAs
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Elon Musk's daughter prefers Taylor Swift over her ‘heinous incel’ father
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Angelina Jolie, Akala’s ‘close’ bond fuels speculation despite past denials
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short promote ‘Only Murders In The Building’
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Sean 'Diddy' Combs moves to vacate $100M default ruling in inmate's assault allegations
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Taylor Swift blabbed intimate secret to the press at MTV VMAs
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Ian McKellen gives recovery timeline while addressing ‘Lord of the Rings’ rumors
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Cardi B welcomes baby number 3 with ex-husband Offset in attendance