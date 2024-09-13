Britney Spears takes big decision for son Jayden on his 18th birthday

Britney Spears will keep giving her ex Kevin Federline a child support payment for her son Jayden James despite he turned 18.
According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the Toxic crooner and the former backup dancer reportedly agreed in their divorce settlement that she would stop paying Jayden child support when he turned 18 or graduated from high school, whichever comes first.
Jayden is still enrolled in high school despite turning 18 on Thursday.
The payments will continue until November, when the student is scheduled to graduate early from Hawaii's high school, according to the outlet.
Spears, who also has an 18-year-old son named Sean Preston with Federline, was initially required to pay her ex $20,000 a month in child support, according to TMZ.
However, in 2018 the sum was increased to $40,000 per month as the teenagers were mostly under the supervision of Womaniser hitmaker.
Spears decided to start paying Federline just $20,000 once more last month.
But in 2022, Jayden openly questioned his mother's parenting abilities.
At the time, he said to the Daily Mail, "I feel really bad because I don't think Mom showed Preston enough love and attention; I think Mom has struggled giving us both equal love."
Due to irreconcilable differences, Spears filed for divorce from Federline in November 2006, and they