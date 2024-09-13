Royal

Kate Middleton, Prince William cherish Prince George's major milestone

  by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
Kate Middleton and Prince William are celebrating their son Prince George’s new major milestone.

The royal couple are seemingly “relaxed” as their son started his flying lessons at age 11.

George reportedly had fun on his first flight last week after long school vacations.

A source recently told The Sun, “He loved it. George is only 11 years old but it is the right time to start,” adding, “The Royal Family has a proud tradition of flying and it looks like George is next in line. His parents watched George take flight from the safety of the ground but he flew with an instructor and loved it.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales were present when their kid “flew”. They watched George landing safely within an hour.

The White Waltham Airfield near Maidenhead, Berks, is just a 20-minute drive away from William and Kate’s Windsor home.

For the unversed, Prince of Wales is a trained helicopter pilot who previously flown RAF Search and Rescue and East Anglia Air Ambulance.

Furthermore, his grandfather Prince Philip also trained at the White Waltham Airfield.

King Charles releases delightful video after Kate Middleton's cancer update