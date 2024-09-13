Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri to join forces in Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial

Shahid Kapoor is all set to share the screen with the famed Animal actress Triptii Dimri for Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming yet untitled action-packed thriller backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Confirming the same, the official Instagram page of Nadiadwala Grandson dropped a major announcement welcoming Dimri on board as the leading lady opposite the Deva actor in the movie.
The post was captioned, " I'm thrilled to join forces with the genius director, my dear friend @vishalrbhardwaj, and the phenomenal powerhouse @shahidkapoor! It's an honor to welcome the incredibly gifted @tripti_dimri to the #NGEFamily! - Love #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala."
Shahid and Vishal have collaborated before on the big screens with Kaminey in 2009 and Haider ( 2014) but marked his very first with the Bad Newz star.
A source close to the development revealed details about the thriller, "It’s a mission-based action thriller and Sajid Nadiadwala is excited to bring it to the spectacle in the biggest possible way. The duo of Sajid and Vishal believe that Shahid Kapoor is the best fit of the role. The makers are looking to create 6 massive action set pieces for the yet untitled feature film."
The shooting has a long way to go as the film is expected to release next year on Eid 2025.