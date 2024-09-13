Hailey Bieber takes a break from parenting son Jack Blues Bieber

Hailey Bieber called it a mother’s day off as she went to relax down at a spa in Beverley Hills yesterday, which was just two weeks after delivering her son Jack Blues Bieber.
Cutting a well-toned figure, the model seemingly gave her little one into husband Justin Bieber’s care after slipping into a blue hoodie matched up with black leggings for heading out.
With a pair of slim glasses resting on her nose, she looked effortlessly stylish while running a hand through her sleek hair in a photograph shared by Daily Mail.
Fans are happy to note that Hailey Bieber has made self-care a priority in these busy days as a new mum to Jack Blues Bieber.
And neither has she been sidelining her friends because of this grand addition to the Justin Bieber family!
Earlier this week, E! News reported that the socialite went on a dinner date with makeup mogul and close pal Kylie Jenner.
That was Hailey Bieber’s first post-baby outing, where she grabbed some plates for fine-dining at the Il Segreto Ristorante Belair in Los Angeles.
On the other hand, Justin Bieber is just as swagged out as his wife while fulfilling his duty as a new poppa to Jack Blues Bieber.