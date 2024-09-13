Entertainment

Hailey Bieber takes a break from parenting son Jack Blues Bieber

Hailey Bieber called it ‘mommy time out’ by relaxing down at spa instead of being at home

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
Hailey Bieber called it ‘mommy time out’ by relaxing down at spa instead of being at home
Hailey Bieber called it ‘mommy time out’ by relaxing down at spa instead of being at home

Hailey Bieber called it a mother’s day off as she went to relax down at a spa in Beverley Hills yesterday, which was just two weeks after delivering her son Jack Blues Bieber.

Cutting a well-toned figure, the model seemingly gave her little one into husband Justin Bieber’s care after slipping into a blue hoodie matched up with black leggings for heading out.

With a pair of slim glasses resting on her nose, she looked effortlessly stylish while running a hand through her sleek hair in a photograph shared by Daily Mail.

Fans are happy to note that Hailey Bieber has made self-care a priority in these busy days as a new mum to Jack Blues Bieber.

And neither has she been sidelining her friends because of this grand addition to the Justin Bieber family!

Earlier this week, E! News reported that the socialite went on a dinner date with makeup mogul and close pal Kylie Jenner.

That was Hailey Bieber’s first post-baby outing, where she grabbed some plates for fine-dining at the Il Segreto Ristorante Belair in Los Angeles.

On the other hand, Justin Bieber is just as swagged out as his wife while fulfilling his duty as a new poppa to Jack Blues Bieber.

THIS high-protein food could be key to younger brain: study

THIS high-protein food could be key to younger brain: study
Kate Hudson expresses ‘disgust’ over Dave Grohl infidelity scandal

Kate Hudson expresses ‘disgust’ over Dave Grohl infidelity scandal
Prince Harry hits royal family with message to ‘stay away’

Prince Harry hits royal family with message to ‘stay away’
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'

Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'

Entertainment News

Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Kate Hudson expresses ‘disgust’ over Dave Grohl infidelity scandal
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ unlikely to reach 2019 ‘Joker’ box office heights?
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Jennifer Aniston left James McAvoy feeling 'rough' after first encounter
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Margot Robbie achieves big career milestone after huge 'Barbie' success
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Nicole Kidman shows gratitude for receiving ‘outpouring’ love after mom's death
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Britney Spears takes big decision for son Jayden on his 18th birthday
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Chad McQueen, ‘Karate Kid’ star breathes his last at 63
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Demi Lovato reveals suprising future plans with fiancé Jordan Lutes
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Taylor Swift earns praise from Travis Kelce brother Jason after big wins at 2024 VMAs
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Elon Musk's daughter prefers Taylor Swift over her ‘heinous incel’ father
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Angelina Jolie, Akala’s ‘close’ bond fuels speculation despite past denials
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short promote ‘Only Murders In The Building’