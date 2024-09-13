Justin Timberlake’s plea deal gets no special treatment, Hamptons DA assures

Justin Timberlake’s plea deal in the DWI case will be treated like any other case, affirmed the District Attorney of Hamptons.
While speaking exclusively with Page Six in an interview, Ray Tierney, the District Attorney of Suffolk County, assured that they are treating the case like “any other case of its kind.”
“The one thing that we want to make sure we’re doing is... being consistent, and we don’t want to treat any defendant better than others because of, you know, because of any perceived notoriety they may have,” said the officer.
He continued to add, “But we certainly don’t want to treat people worse for the same reason. So we’re taking pains to make sure that we’re treating this case like any other case of its kind.”
Talking about the Friday hearing, Tierney expressed that there are certain different things that the prosecution, the defense, and the court want, for which he said, “So we’ll see if we could work it out tomorrow.”
Earlier on Tuesday, September 10, it was reported by TMZ that Timberlake had struck a deal to change his DWI charges into DWAI, which will allow him to dodge drunk driving charges and instead be slapped with a traffic violation.