Kate Middleton, Prince William take Prince George to first flying lesson

Kate Middleton and Prince William took their eldest child Prince George for his first ever flying lesson last week!
Just like his papa, 11-year-old has had a deep love for aviation since his toddler years, and now got the exclusive chance to soar into the sky with an instructor at the White Waltham Airfield.
The Sun has informed that Prince William and Kate Middleton watched their son delightedly from the ground as he enjoyed an hour long session, learning about aircrafts.
Prince George was driven to Maidenhead by his parents on the last day of his summer holidays from school for this brand new journey.
After dusting the aviation class, he hung out with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the site’s clubhouse, which is known as the West London Aero Club.
According to its official website, people of any age can be enrolled at the place for learning to fly, but they can’t go solo unless they’re 16-years-old.
Perhaps this is another reason why Prince William and Kate Middleton accompanied Prince George on this trip, other than wanting to watch him fly for the first time.