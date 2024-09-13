Royal

Kate Middleton, Prince William take Prince George to first flying lesson

Prince William, Kate Middleton watched Prince George take his first ever flying session at airfield

  • September 13, 2024


Kate Middleton and Prince William took their eldest child Prince George for his first ever flying lesson last week!

Just like his papa, 11-year-old has had a deep love for aviation since his toddler years, and now got the exclusive chance to soar into the sky with an instructor at the White Waltham Airfield.

The Sun has informed that Prince William and Kate Middleton watched their son delightedly from the ground as he enjoyed an hour long session, learning about aircrafts.

Prince George was driven to Maidenhead by his parents on the last day of his summer holidays from school for this brand new journey.

After dusting the aviation class, he hung out with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the site’s clubhouse, which is known as the West London Aero Club.

According to its official website, people of any age can be enrolled at the place for learning to fly, but they can’t go solo unless they’re 16-years-old.

Perhaps this is another reason why Prince William and Kate Middleton accompanied Prince George on this trip, other than wanting to watch him fly for the first time.

Royal News

Prince Harry hits royal family with message to ‘stay away’
Prince Harry’s charity warning comes out before 40th birthday
Prince Harry vows to not follow in King Charles' footsteps in emotional statement
Prince George follows in Prince William's footsteps with daring adventure
Princess Sophie channels Princess Kate elegance during major royal engagement
Kate Middleton, Prince William cherish Prince George's major milestone
Prince Harry reveals big plans in special message ahead of 40th birthday
Manchester United's Erik ten breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s criticism
Prince Harry’s kids become ‘cool cousins’ to Prince William’s children
Princess Anne roars with chuckles over sheepdogs competing against each other
Prince William, Prince Harry spotted together for ‘reconciliation talks’ today
Prince Andrew’s actual reason for not leaving Royal Lodge revealed