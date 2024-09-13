Entertainment

Gracie Abrams wraps The Secret of Us Tour’s LA stop with heartfelt thanks

The ‘Tough Love’ singer shared 3rd LA concert’s highlights in the post on September 13, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024


Gracie Abrams is bidding farewell to the Greek Theater in Los Angeles after gracing its stage with three consecutive stellar shows!

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, September 13, the I’m Sorry I Love You singer shared a string of photos from her The Secret of Us tour’s 3rd and last show at Los Angeles’ Greek Theaters.

Gracie also penned a heartfelt gratitude note alongside her carousel.

“Night 3 at the Greek,” wrote the singer as she began to pour her love in the caption.

She added, “The shows this week meant so much to us. They were some of my favorites ever. Thank you for your time and energy and for knowing all the words to every song. You make everything brighter. I love you!!!”

The series of photos captured Gracie singing soulfully in the house-full concert.

Praising her half-tied hair, a fan commented, “This is officially your best hair style ever.”

Another fan admired, “How beautiful you are. I love you!”

“Thank you for coming and spending three days with us,” wrote Greek Theater’s Instagram handle.

Taking her The Secret of Us Tour to Denver City, Gracie will perform a 2-night show at Fillmore Auditorium on September 15 and 16.

