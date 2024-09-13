Lil Wayne in deep pain over losing Super Bowl Halftime spot to Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne has spoken out about being very upset over the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime leaving him aside for signing fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar instead.
Today, the artist hosted a live Instagram session to admit that he has been left “broken” by the show not selecting him for performing at the Caesars Stadium in New Orleans next year.
“First of all, I want to say forgive me for the delay. I had to get strength enough to do this without breaking. I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown,” Lil Wayne said.
He lamented, “But I thought that was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city, so it hurt. It hurt a whole lot.”
The star grew up is someone who grew up in New Orleans, and so had naturally thought that the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime performance opportunity would go to him.
But it landed in Kendrick Lamar’s lap instead, making Lil Wayne “feel like s**t,” although he’s now trying to pull himself “back together.”
Despite this big letdown, the celebrity thanked his fans for their endless support during such tough time which has encouraged him to try moving on.
It was however something seemingly very close to his heart as Lil Wayne informed on the 4Hunnid podcast back in February that he has been “praying” for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime slot.