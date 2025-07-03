'Kill Bill' and 'Reservoir Dogs' star Michael Madsen breathes his last at 67

Michael Madsen, the ruggedly charismatic actor best known for his unforgettable roles in Quentin Tarantino classics like Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs, has died at the age of 67.

On Thursday, the reps of The Mob Doctor star confirmed the news of demise, sharing that his death appears to be from natural causes, with no foul play suspected.

As per PEOPLE, Madsen was pronounced dead on July 3, after Los Angeles County deputies responded to a 911 call at his home

"What we understand is Michael had a cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive in his Malibu home earlier this morning," Madsen's manager Ron Smith told the outlet.

His managers Smith and Susan Ferris, plus publicist Liz Rodriguez also issued a statement after his death.

"In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film, including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life," they said in the statement.

The team added, "Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems, currently being edited."

They continued, "Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”

To note, Madsen was known for his role in Quentin Tarantino films, like Reservoir Dogs (1992), Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003) and Volume 2 (2004), The Hateful Eight (2015) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

He also starred in Thelma & Louise (1991), Free Willy (1993) and his most famous film Donnie Brasco (1997).

